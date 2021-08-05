Ricketts would fight federal attempts to direct Nebraska's COVID response

But he has not attempted to stop school districts from requiring masks and his office did not directly criticize Tyson Foods for its announcement Tuesday that it will require vaccination for all workers, vendors and visitors at its plants. The company has meatpacking plants in Dakota City, Lexington, Madison and Omaha.

“While private businesses have the ability to institute such requirements right now, Gov. Ricketts strongly opposes vaccine mandates, especially while the vaccine remains under emergency use authorization,” Gage said.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized three COVID-19 vaccines under a process called emergency use authorization. Thus far, Pfizer and Moderna have applied for final approval through the FDA. The New York Times reported Tuesday that Pfizer’s vaccine could receive final approval as soon as October.

Debate about mask use and vaccine mandates has increased along with the number of COVID-19 cases across the nation. Cases in Nebraska have gone up for six straight weeks and escalated at a faster rate last week than they did nationally. The state’s per-capita case rate, however, remained well below the national average and ranks 30th nationally.