Rising costs for care of vulnerable Nebraskans may be at odds with tax cut hopes

State lawmakers’ dreams of making major tax cuts this year are about to collide head-on with the pandemic-driven costs of caring for Nebraska’s most vulnerable citizens.

On the one side are proposals to reduce individual and corporate income taxes, exempt Social Security benefits from taxes and drive down property tax bills with increased state aid for schools.

On the other are providers such as Alan Zavodny, CEO at North Star Services, talking about his board approving pay raises that could send the longtime developmental disability service provider over the edge.

He said the “no-win decision” puts North Star more than $400,000 into the red, but may allow the agency to compete for workers in an increasingly tight labor market. The agency only survived this far by using “ridiculous” amounts of overtime and having supervisors take shifts as front-line workers.

“Never has the future of the DD system hung in the balance more than today,” Zavodny told members of the Legistlature's Appropriations Committee last week. “I don’t know if there’s enough duct tape and baling wire in the world to hold this thing together and keep it from flying apart.”

He was among numerous people who urged the committee to put money in the state budget for higher payment rates to Nebraska’s health and human services providers.

They spoke in support of bills to raise provider rates by 10% to 15% in the fiscal year starting July 1, proposals that would boost state spending by $75 million or more for the two-year budget period.

Based on the committee’s preliminary budget plan, that would leave $30 million or less for tax cuts or other spending priorities. The amount available could change after a state panel meets in late February to update state revenue projections.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said rate increases are necessary to fulfill the state’s obligations in an unprecedented time. He said he hopes to lay a foundation, between state dollars and federal pandemic relief money, so providers can emerge from the pandemic with competitive wages and the ability to provide critical services.

“Increasing provider rates is something you have to do,” he said. “You do not want to call out the National Guard for group homes. All I’m trying to do is do what’s right, trying to keep people in business, trying to keep services going.”

But it will be up to the full Legislature to decide where to put the state’s money. One testifier last week spoke against the rate increases and urged the Appropriations Committee to exercise fiscal restraint.

“Instead of looking for ways we can spend, spend, spend, we should be looking for ways to return money to the taxpayer where it came from,” said Terry Jessen, who identified himself as a taxpayer, voter and Nebraska resident. “We shouldn’t get caught up in, hey, we have a pot full of money, let’s see how fast we can spend it.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts did not include any permanent rate increases in his budget proposal, while calling for nearly $67 million worth of tax cuts in the budget period ending June 30, 2023. His proposal would leave about $40 million for other tax cuts or spending priorities.

However, his administration boosted select provider rates for the first six months of this year, using $61 million of federal pandemic relief dollars, federal matching funds and unspent state dollars. He also proposed using the one-time pandemic relief money to extend some child welfare rate increases for a year.

Among those not included in the temporary rate increases were the state’s behavioral health providers, who told the Appropriations Committee of staff shortages and rising costs that reduce their ability to help people, at the same time that the pandemic has created an explosion of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, family conflict and trauma.

Jon Day, executive director at Blue Valley Behavioral Health, said his mostly rural agency has seen a 20% increase in adults and children seeking services since the start of the pandemic, compared with the 3% or 4% annual increases pre-COVID-19.

“People are truly hurting in a way that we’ve never experienced before,” he said.

Nursing home representatives and child welfare providers painted much the same picture.

In long-term care, representatives told of nursing homes forced to boost beginning wages for certified nursing assistants to $20 or $22 an hour, up from $12.50 an hour, yet still unable to fill all the staff vacancies. They told of revenues declining as staff shortages and pandemic fallout translate into fewer residents.

Nathan Schema, president and CEO of the Good Samaritan Society, said his organization closed three Nebraska homes at the end of last year when the financial trends could not be reconciled.

“Our costs have gone up exponentially in the last two years,” he said.

In child welfare, providers described wait lists for services to heal troubled families and help abused and neglected children. They told of payment rates that have increased only 6% since 2010, while state requirements have raised costs.

They testified about family reunifications delayed because of staff shortages and of cases turned away because agencies could not afford the losses on driving long distances or providing intensive services.

“We have found ways to cobble things together over the years,” said Jeff Schmidt, president of Jenda Family Services. “We’re at a point where that is no longer possible.”

