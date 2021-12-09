Rocky De Witt announces run against Jackie Smith for Iowa Senate seat

LAWTON, Iowa -- Rocky De Witt, chairman of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, announced his candidacy as a Republican for Iowa Senate District 1 on Thursday.

De Witt's opponent, Democrat Jackie Smith, currently represents District 7 in the Iowa Senate, but Iowa's Senate districts were re-drawn following the 2020 Census. Smith announced last month that she would seek a second four-year term in the Iowa Senate, representing District 1, which has boundaries comparable to the old District 7.

The new Iowa Senate District 1, which becomes effective with the 2022 elections, is a small horizontal sliver in Woodbury County that contains portions of Sioux City and a few places to the east, including Lawton.

De Witt, 62, a resident of Lawton, worked for MidAmerican Energy for 22 years at the coal-fired power plant at Port Neal. He became the chair of the Supervisors early this year. De Witt also works in courthouse security for the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

In a phone call Thursday, De Witt said he disagrees with Smith on key issues, such as abortion rights and policing. De Witt has been a stalwart supporter of the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center as it faced major cost overruns this year.

"Among other things, I just don't think Jackie is representing some of the true interests that are going on in the state right now. She did not support Back the Blue. I don't think she's on the right side of the life issue," De Witt said.

Smith said that the important issues facing District 1 voters have more to do with their pocketbooks or their children's education than the divisive issues De Witt says she's wrong about. She also pointed out that she sits on the board of the state's police and firefighters' pension system.

"I look forward to actually talking about issues that make a difference in peoples' lives. 'Defund the police' -- that's a buzzword to rile up a small segment of people, really," Smith said in a phone call.

De Witt described himself as strongly conservative -- "on a 1 to 10 scale of how conservative I am, I'd say I'm a solid 9."

"I consider myself pro-Constitution, pro-life, pro-Bible, those kinds of things," he said.

A lifetime NRA member and licensed firearms dealer, De Witt tried to spearhead an effort earlier this year to make Woodbury County a "Second Amendment Sanctuary." The idea did not proceed beyond the discussion phase.

When he ran for re-election to a second term on the Board of Supervisors last year, De Witt said he would only serve two terms. "I do not view this position as a career. I pledged to serve for two terms, as I believe in term limits. I want to do my service for the county and move on," he wrote during the 2020 campaign.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.