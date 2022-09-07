Rural health care challenges confront next Legislature

The health care challenge in rural Nebraska is growing more critical for its aging residents.

During the past three years, 46 long-term care facilities in Nebraska have closed and most of them were in small rural towns, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon pointed out in his latest weekly legislative update.

Seventy-five percent of Nebraska's 71 rural hospitals "utterly depend on Medicare or Medicaid funding to keep the doors open," the senator said.

Several counties in western Nebraska have the highest percentage in the state of people 65 and older who are living alone, Brewer noted.

"In the Sandhills communities there is an acute shortage of licensed practical nurses," he says. "This causes a much higher nurse-to-patient ratio than found in any other part of the state."

All of that no doubt is an impetus for older rural Nebraskans to move into larger communities where quality health care can be immediately accessed.

That certainly must be one factor in Lincoln's dramatic growth as the city approaches 300,000. The 2020 census pegged population of Lincoln's metropolitan area at 340,217 now.

"Historically, life in western Nebraska has always come with hardship," Brewer said.

But growing rural health care challenges are an issue that needs to be addressed when the next session of the Legislature convenes in January, he said.

* * *

Mikhail Gorbachev, a towering historic figure.

He really, truly, actually changed the world.

How many leaders can say that?

Gorbachev is far more appreciated in America than in Russia today because of the collapse of the Soviet Union on his watch. Vladimir Putin is trying to recapture Ukraine today.

I wonder who the United States would have sent to Gorbachev's funeral if the invasion of Ukraine had not shut down the U.S.-Russian relationship.

That would have been a challenging diplomatic decision, one that would have called for some restraint.

Former presidents? Under today's circumstances, probably not.

Gorbachev came to Lincoln in 2002 to address the E. N. Thompson Forum on World Issues at the Lied Center.

And he left with an honorary degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln that was awarded to him by Chancellor Harvey Perlman during the event.

The crowd passed on a unique opportunity to chant "Go Big Red."

Open and engaging, Gorbachev told an amusing tale about how Russian citizens became increasingly annoyed by the long lines they had to endure to purchase retail goods during the challenging economic times while he was in charge.

Perhaps especially so when he placed a limit on alcohol.

Infuriated by the long line he had to wait in to purchase vodka, Gorbachev said, one Russian angrily left and vowed to go immediately to the Kremlin and kill Gorbachev.

When he returned home much later that day, the exasperated man said he had failed to get the job done because that line was even longer, Gorbachev said, completing the joke at his own expense.

Summing up his career, Gorbachev said: "I took the blows and I continued with my policy."

Sounds like Sinatra: "I did it my way."

* * *

Finishing up:

* Nebraska Democrats have changed the name of their Morrison-Exon fundraising dinner celebration to the Kerrey-Nelson Gala in honor of Nebraska's most recent Democratic governors and U.S. senators. This year's event will be held in Omaha on Oct. 14.

* Two debates have been scheduled between the House candidates in Nebraska's sharply competitive 2nd District. Republican Rep. Don Bacon and state Sen. Tony Vargas, the Democratic nominee, will meet in a traditional Omaha Press Club lunch hour debate on Oct. 13 and then on Oct. 16 at a 6 p.m. debate hosted by KETV.

* Cameron the celebrity cat has returned to his Capitol neighborhood home after an unexpected overnight at the Humane Society. He's presumably ready to preside once again over his Capitol domain where he generously makes himself available for personal attention -- until someone else shows up with treats.

* The scheduled October departure of Scott Frakes as director of the state's Department of Correctional Services opens up one of the most important and sensitive leadership posts in state government with Gov. Pete Ricketts positioned to make the appointment of a new prisons director prior to the arrival of a new governor in January.

* Great story in Sunday's newspaper by Jenna Thompson about the ongoing plight of meatpacking workers in Nebraska. The heavily immigrant workforce is vital to the state's ag-powered economy.