Sale of contaminated biochar from AltEn halted after state agency intervenes

A few hundred sacks of contaminated solid waste will remain at AltEn for the time being after state regulators intervened in the former ethanol plant’s plan to sell biochar to a Kansas landowner.

The biofuel plant, where seed coated with pesticides was turned into ethanol along with highly contaminated solid and liquid byproducts, told the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy it found a buyer for the charred distiller’s grains in December.

But the Topeka-area landscape company owner who initially agreed to remove the biochar from AltEn told the Journal Star he wasn’t aware of the ethanol plant’s operations and history of running afoul of state environmental regulations until this month.

AltEn is the site of a massive environmental cleanup after it was ordered to shut down last year following years of warnings issued by the state. The cleanup is being led by six agricultural industry giants that previously disposed of their unplanted seed at the facility south of Mead.

“Once I learned it was under investigation, it was just a no,” said Brady Yingling, owner of B. Cole Agriculture, which was identified by AltEn as the buyer in records kept by the state.

Yingling said he has long been interested in biochar as a substitute for chemical fertilizers, using the natural product — most often, biochar is wood turned into charcoal — in place of anhydrous ammonia, nitrogen or petroleum-based products.

His plan, he said in a phone interview, was to apply biochar to the fields surrounding his home north of the Kansas capital, measure the results and promote the method to farmers as a cheaper organic option for improving soil health.

In the market for the product, he said he reached an agreement with AltEn to purchase the biochar in November.

Tanner Shaw, AltEn’s president, told the state in a Dec. 27 letter the biochar would be land applied to corn and soybean acres. He disputed an analysis of the product that found it heavily contaminated with neonicotinoids, pesticides commonly used in seed treatments.

The March 2021 sample showed levels of clothianidin, which can be found in high levels in solid and liquid byproducts at AltEn, reaching 8,790 parts per billion.

The Environmental Protection Agency has established a benchmark of 630 ppb as safe in drinking water, while the Minnesota Department of Health has set that level at 200 ppb.

Shaw suggested in his letter the finding reported by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy was an outlier.

“NDEE received a positive test on its lab analyses and has advised that the biochar must be handled and disposed of as solid waste,” Shaw wrote in his letter. “This positive result is likely due to unreacted material, as the biochar process, based upon our testing to date, successfully changes the contaminants to non-detectable.”

The next day, Dec. 28, Tom Buell, the head of monitoring and remediation at the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, phoned his counterpart at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Kansas officials quickly called Yingling to tell him they concurred with Nebraska's environmental regulators in considering the biochar solid waste unless B. Cole Agriculture planned to apply the product to farm ground using the recommendations on the seed bag labels.

Yingling told both states he had reconsidered.

"It was not disclosed in any manner of the risks associated with this project," he wrote to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Jan. 6. "We have made a decision to NOT take delivery of any of the products."

Yingling told the Journal Star the ethanol company did not provide any information about the biochar he was interested in purchasing.

"I was not given a label or a complete analysis of what I was going to buy," he said.

According to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, about 600 sacks of biochar are being stored in one of two hoop buildings at AltEn.

The ethanol plant, which initially planned to sell its wet cake as a soil amendment to farmers in Saunders County, began running the byproduct through a biochar system it brought to its campus in February 2018.

Owned by Green Disposal Mead LLC, a subsidiary of the same Kansas-based company that owns AltEn, the biochar system was intended to heat organic matter to a few thousand degrees, creating a charcoal-like substance.

AltEn would deliver a few dozen tons — a truckload or two — of wet cake to the biochar kiln per day to begin, state records indicate, before ramping up that process to more than a hundred tons daily.

But the system was prone to breaking down, according to state records.

After the Nebraska Department of Agriculture stripped AltEn of its soil conditioner license, leaving the company with limited options for disposing of its pesticide-contaminated wet cake, it indicated that it planned to turn the byproduct into charcoal.

Environmental regulators questioned how effective the biochar process would be in removing or reducing the level of pesticides in the wet cake, indicating their concern that incineration would release the chemicals into the air.

Testing done by the state ultimately found trace amounts of pesticides in air emissions coming from the biochar system, while a sample of the biochar itself showed concentrations well above the recommended rate set by the chemicals' manufacturers.

"Therefore, NDEE continues to consider the biochar to be a solid waste," the agency told AltEn in a March 26, 2021, letter. "Due to the nature of the pesticides contained in the waste, NDEE is prohibiting land application."

Green Disposal Mead later told the department in October 2021 it was decommissioning the biochar unit, leading to questions from the state on what was happening to the machine, as well as the sacks of charred wet cake remaining at AltEn.

AltEn's response, in turn, brought Yingling to the state's attention.

"The last thing I want is to bring a product to this community that would harm anyone," he said. "I'm glad I didn't get in the middle of it."

