Sarpy County Board asks public defender to resign amid allegations he had sex with subordinate

According to the resolution, “The complaints also alleged that Strigenz is engaged in an ‘abuse of power’ and that his conduct ‘opens the county for a sexual harassment lawsuit.’”

After the meeting, Strigenz rejected the complaints.

“I deny the allegations,” Strigenz said. “The (board’s) objection is noted. This matter is now resolved. I can move on.

“I’ve always encouraged my employees to report harassment and discrimination. I urge and strongly urge all employees of Sarpy County to report any harassment discrimination, anything to HR, where they feel unwelcome. Because going to work is not good when you’re not feeling welcome.”

After receiving the anonymous complaints, the board hired an outside law firm to investigate Strigenz and his office.

According to the resolution, the board alleged that Strigenz committed the following misconduct:

Dishonesty. “Strigenz told Human Resources that there was ‘no truth’ to the allegation that he was having a sexual relationship with a subordinate employee. However, the investigation concluded it was more likely than not that Strigenz was dishonest about this relationship.”