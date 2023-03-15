Four Omaha-area school districts could be receiving payments from the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office after missing out on tax money for three years.

The Omaha, Gretna, Springfield Platteview and Millard districts are considering a settlement with the Treasurer’s Office totaling $2.7 million. The sum would be paid to the districts in installments from 2023 to 2027.

The agreement won’t be final until approved by the districts. One school board — Springfield Platteview — is considering the settlement on Monday.

The settlement is the product of a lawsuit the schools filed together on Dec. 30, 2021, after the county’s former treasurer, Brian Zuger, overpaid and underpaid several local governments in distributing tax revenue from 2018 to 2020, according to the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office.

The lawsuit alleged that Trace Jones, who became Sarpy County treasurer after Zuger, refused to pay back what the county owes the districts, despite recommendations from state audit officials. Jones declined to comment because the settlement is still pending.

A similar issue occurred in Douglas County and some districts have been settling with the county to recoup lost revenue.

At issue is the way the counties distributed money from payments that the Omaha Public Power District, a public body, makes instead of paying property taxes to county, city and school districts. The utility directs 5% of its gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales to those entities.

According to the lawsuit against the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office, Zuger failed to include the tax levies of all school districts in Sarpy County when calculating those tax payments, which reportedly led to over- and underpayments to Omaha-area school districts and cities by millions of dollars.

In Sarpy, the error meant that the Bellevue Public Schools was overpaid more than $2.3 million, and Papillion La Vista Community Schools received $946,000 more than the district was supposed to receive, according to the lawsuit.

But the Omaha Public Schools was underpaid $1.4 million; Millard Public Schools lost $2.3 million; Gretna Public Schools was about $722,000 short; and Springfield Platteview Community Schools was underpaid $1.9 million. In some cases, however, those underpayments led to higher state aid for schools, so those districts did not wind up losing as much.

If the settlement is approved, the four underpaid districts will receive extra money from the county in each of the next five years.

In total, Gretna would receive $183,545; Springfield Platteview would receive more than $1.96 million; OPS would receive $214,535; and Millard would receive $349,868.

