Sasse confirms vote opposing Supreme Court nominee

As Democrats in Washington solidified support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said he would not support her nomination to the Supreme Court.

Sasse is a member of the Judiciary Committee and questioned Jackson during often-contentious hearings this week.

"Judge Jackson has impeccable credentials and a deep knowledge of the law, but at every turn this week she not only refused to claim originalism as her judicial philosophy, she refused to claim any judicial philosophy at all," Sasse said in a statement. "Although she explained originalism and textualism in some detail to the committee, Judge Jackson refused to embrace them or any other precise system of limits on the judicial role."

Sasse pointed to two lower-court cases in which Jackson ruled as evidence of exceeding her authority as a judge. But he was also critical of the confirmation process, including the hearings this week.

"Senators should have made fewer speeches, and Judge Jackson should have made her judicial philosophy clear and understandable to the American people," he said. "Unfortunately, neither of those things happened."

A united Democratic caucus would guarantee Jackson's confirmation in the 50-50 Senate, as Vice President Kamala Harris could break a tie.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

