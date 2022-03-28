 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Sasse confirms vote opposing Supreme Court nominee

  • 0

As Democrats in Washington solidified support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said he would not support her nomination to the Supreme Court.

Sasse is a member of the Judiciary Committee and questioned Jackson during often-contentious hearings this week.

Ben Sasse

Sasse

"Judge Jackson has impeccable credentials and a deep knowledge of the law, but at every turn this week she not only refused to claim originalism as her judicial philosophy, she refused to claim any judicial philosophy at all," Sasse said in a statement. "Although she explained originalism and textualism in some detail to the committee, Judge Jackson refused to embrace them or any other precise system of limits on the judicial role."

Sasse pointed to two lower-court cases in which Jackson ruled as evidence of exceeding her authority as a judge. But he was also critical of the confirmation process, including the hearings this week.

"Senators should have made fewer speeches, and Judge Jackson should have made her judicial philosophy clear and understandable to the American people," he said. "Unfortunately, neither of those things happened."

People are also reading…

A united Democratic caucus would guarantee Jackson's confirmation in the 50-50 Senate, as Vice President Kamala Harris could break a tie. 

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Sasse says Zelenskyy and Ukrainian heroes have changed the world

Watch now: Sasse calls Putin 'jackass,' urges more and faster US assistance for Ukraine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Your cells have tentacles that experts say could help better understand cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News