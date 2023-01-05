Sasse says he voted his conscience, will keep a foot in Nebraska

“I voted my conscience and let the chips fall where they may,” Sen. Ben Sasse said Wednesday as he prepared to leave the Senate at the end of the week to become president of the University of Florida.

Although Sasse said he never voted for the election of former President Donald Trump, “I worked with him on issues and partnered with him to get judges across the finish line.”

Sasse was one of only seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on an impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol following his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Four years earlier he had traveled to Iowa to try to help stop Trump at the beginning when he launched his bid for the White House in the Iowa presidential caucuses.

The impeachment vote that followed in 2021 earned him a formal rebuke from the Nebraska Republican Party for a second time, but Sasse departs the Senate with four years remaining in his second term after winning re-election by a landslide in 2020.

“I’m not a career politician,” Sasse said.

“I voted my conscience and let the chips fall where they may.”

This week’s chaotic effort by Republican House members to choose a new speaker following the GOP’s capture of a small House majority is “an obvious picture of how broken we are politically,” Sasse said.

Meanwhile, Sasse remains a favorite Twitter target for Trump.

If he were to list the high points of his Senate career, Sasse said, it might read: 1) work as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee; 2) work on cyber issues; 3) work as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to confirm judges nominated by a Republican White House when Trump was in power.

Sasse may be leaving Nebraska to assume the University of Florida presidency effective on Feb. 6, but he said he is not leaving Nebraska behind.

“We will definitely always have a foot in Nebraska, whether holidays or hunting or football,” he said. “We’re moving into hybrid geography.”

Although much in Congress is broken, Sasse said, “the Senate Intelligence Committee works incredibly well. I have no concerns there. People don’t act like yokels.”

America, he said, has had disruptive “moments like this before.”

China is high on Sasse’s watch list and it has been a focus of his attention in the Senate.

“That by far is the biggest geopolitical challenge we face,” he said.

“We’re in a technology race with the Chinese now.”

Sasse acknowledged that he “will miss the Intelligence Committee a lot,” where he was a particularly active member.

But he said he expects to continue to be “involved in a foreign intelligence advisory board role.”

