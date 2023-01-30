 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scott Cordes named Nebraska's new fire marshal

Gov. Jim Pillen on Friday appointed Scott Cordes as state fire marshal, succeeding Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues.

"Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," the governor said.  

"He understands we need to help volunteers so they can continue to protect their communities without red tape and unnecessary interference from the state."

Cordes is the administrative department head overseeing all public safety activities for Norfolk, including police, fire and Region 11 emergency management. He previously served in the Norfolk Fire Division for 25 years.

Cordes also has worked for the state fire marshal's office as a flammable liquids division inspector and as deputy state fire marshal.  

