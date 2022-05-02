Second woman accuses Herbster of groping her at dinner event

A second woman has come forward publicly with allegations that Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster groped her.

Elizabeth Todsen alleges that Herbster "sexually groped" her while greeting people at her table during the Douglas County Republican Party’s 2019 Elephant Remembers dinner, according to a statement released by her attorney. She claims the incident occurred at the same event state Sen. Julie Slama accuses Herbster of groping her.

Todsen, a former legislative assistant to state Sen. Dave Murman, was one of the eight women who accused Herbster of groping them in a Nebraska Examiner story released April 14. At the time, Slama was the only named accuser.

Herbster alleges the accusations are part of a “smear attack.” He has sought to tie Slama’s claims to her political connections to Gov. Pete Ricketts and endorsement of Herbster’s primary opponent, Jim Pillen, a Columbus hog producer and University of Nebraska regent. Herbster denied Todsen's allegations in a statement released by his campaign office Saturday.

In her statement, Todsen said it was a difficult decision to come forward by name with the allegations.

“After thinking about this for years now, I know that it is time that Nebraskans know about the horrible actions made by Charles W. Herbster,” the statement says.

Todsen also said that she is "proud" of Slama for coming forward with her accusations.

She declined to provide further comment Saturday.

On April 22, Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama following the publication of her and the seven other women’s allegations by the Nebraska Examiner.

Slama filed a countersuit Monday alleging Herbster committed sexual battery.

On Tuesday, four Republican female state senators announced they were launching a legal fund to support the women accusing Herbster. One of the four, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, said the senators wanted to show their support for Slama and the other women who have made accusations.

“We realized that it would be helpful for these other women if they knew that we would support them if they came forward,” Linehan said.

Herbster's campaign said he plans to take legal action against the other women who have accused him of groping them.

“He will not stop fighting until his name is cleared and he is vindicated,” the statement read.

