Sen. Carol Blood may be Democratic candidate for governor

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is emerging as a potential Democratic candidate for governor in 2022.

Blood confirmed Monday that she is considering entering the race and expects to make a decision next month.

All of the attention on the 2022 gubernatorial contest to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has centered thus far on a field of GOP candidates that includes University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and agri-businessman Charles Herbster of Falls City.

Former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman is also considering entering the Republican derby.

"I believe in people and policy, not party and politics," Blood said.

"Nebraskans have been reaching out to me to ask how do we transform all of this division into a shared connection and a shared understanding of one another," she said during a telephone interview.

"They want a we're-all-in-this-together type of candidate," Blood said.

"People want us to find a middle ground," she said. "They don't want polarization."