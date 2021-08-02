Sen. Carol Blood may be Democratic candidate for governor

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is emerging as a potential Democratic candidate for governor in 2022.
Blood confirmed Monday that she is considering entering the race and expects to make a decision next month.
All of the attention on the 2022 gubernatorial contest to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has centered thus far on a field of GOP candidates that includes University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and agri-businessman Charles Herbster of Falls City.
Former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman is also considering entering the Republican derby.
"I believe in people and policy, not party and politics," Blood said.
"Nebraskans have been reaching out to me to ask how do we transform all of this division into a shared connection and a shared understanding of one another," she said during a telephone interview.
"They want a we're-all-in-this-together type of candidate," Blood said.
"People want us to find a middle ground," she said. "They don't want polarization."
Blood, who was re-elected to a second four-year term in 2020, represents a district that borders on Offutt Air Force Base and includes a large number of military veterans and people who work at the base.
She has been actively engaged in supporting legislation to eliminate state taxes on Social Security and military retirement benefits.
"I have worked hard (to) support veterans and military veterans," she said.
Blood said many Nebraskans are disturbed by "the toxic polarization they see in government ... where we demonize one another" and they want to support "someone who will listen to them."
"We need to figure out how to get back to people," she said.
Blood upset incumbent Sen. Tommy Garrett to win election to the Legislature in 2016, then won re-election in 2020 with 50.4 percent of the vote.
