Sen. Chuck Hagel recalls harrowing 2008 trip to Afghanistan with Biden, Kerry

Aman Khalili

Aman Khalili (third from right) and his family recently escaped Afghanistan after spending weeks in hiding. Khalili, an interpreter for U.S. service members and dignitaries, helped facilitate former U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel’s exit from Afghanistan in 2008.

With American troops gone and the Taliban now in charge, thousands of at-risk Afghans who worked with the United States are still stranded in their home country. Some have escaped, but many in the U.S. want to do more to help.

Former U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel remembers a February 2008 trek to Afghanistan as a side trip, arranged as part of a visit by him and fellow Sens. Joe Biden and John Kerry to officially monitor the presidential election in neighboring Pakistan.

“We were a long way from Bagram (the American air base in Afghanistan). We went to meet some chieftains along the border with Pakistan. It was a pretty dangerous area,” Hagel told The Omaha World-Herald. “The weather was terrible. It was a very bad time (of year) to go.”

Skirting across mountains 10,000 to 15,000 feet high, the party, flying in two Black Hawk helicopters, decided to take a look at Tora Bora, a complex of caves in eastern Afghanistan were Osama bin Laden was thought to be hiding at the start of the war.

“The pilots thought we had enough fuel, but it was very close,” Hagel said. “Passing over the tops of these mountain ranges, the helicopters were straining. All of a sudden, we hit a snow squall. It just whited everything out. You just couldn’t see anything.”

So the helicopters put down on a mountaintop. It was late in the afternoon, Hagel said, and they could see a group of Taliban a mile or two away, advancing.

Some fighter jets were scrambled to keep them at bay, and an infantry unit was dispatched to the area. Their interpreter, Aman Khalili, helped facilitate their exit, Hagel said, which involved a long wait inside the helicopters, which were shut off to save fuel, and a walk down the mountain at 3 a.m. to an evacuation landing zone.

“We sat in those helicopters for quite a few hours. It was cold. We heard every Joe Biden story he’d ever told in his life,” Hagel said. “We made the best of it.”

Even back then, Biden was questioning why U.S. troops were still in Afghanistan, Hagel said.

“A lot of us were,” he said. “We were told in the beginning that our troops would be out of there in one year. ‘Out by Christmas,’ but we kept getting requests for more troops.”

The U.S. “took their eyes off the ball” in Afghanistan once the Iraq War started in 2003, Hagel said. Then the U.S. made “mistake after mistake,” including backing a corrupt Afghan government. Eventually, the U.S. became “occupiers” that Afghans blamed for deaths of innocent civilians.

Hagel, who received two Purple Hearts while serving in Vietnam and was U.S. secretary of defense from 2013 to 2015, said he completely supported President Biden’s decision to end America’s war in Afghanistan.

“One lesson we should have learned a long time ago is that you can’t impose your government on another culture … it’s got to be the people who make that decision,” he said. “You can’t do that at the end of a gun.”

 

