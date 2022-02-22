Sen. Groene officially resigns from Nebraska Legislature; harassment policy scrutinized

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte has officially given notice of his resignation, effective 11:59 p.m. Monday, following allegations that he took inappropriate photos of a former female staff member. Meanwhile, those allegations have prompted calls for an investigation and scrutiny of the Legislature’s workplace harassment policy.

Groene sent Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, speaker of the Legislature, a succinct letter of resignation Sunday. Hilgers then notified Gov. Pete Ricketts, following a process laid out in state law.

Ricketts plans to appoint a replacement quickly to serve out the rest of Groene’s term.

“The people of District 42 deserve a conservative voice that reflects their values,” the governor said in an emailed statement. “I am working to swiftly to appoint someone who will fit this bill.”

Groene told the Omaha World-Herald on Friday that he’d also end his bid for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

He was still on the secretary of state’s statewide candidacy list as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, and he has until March 1 to file a candidate withdrawal form if he decides to do so. If the form was sent Monday, the office wasn’t open to receive it as state offices were closed for Presidents Day.

Nebraska Sunrise News, a recently launched news website whose leadership includes Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, was the first to report the allegations against Groene on Friday that prompted his resignation.

It reported that the staffer who was photographed, Kristina Konecko, discovered the photos of herself on Groene’s laptop in the course of her work. (Konecko has asked the World-Herald to use her name in its reporting.)

The report said the photos appeared to have been taken by Groene, then sent with “email captions of a sexual nature.” It said that the emails were described as “objectifying and demeaning” and that some were zoomed-in photos of “provocative body parts.”

Konecko said details regarding the photos are accurate, except she did not see that the photos were sent to others. Groene also said he didn’t send the photos to other people.

Groene told the World-Herald that he did take photos of the staffer and that it was a mistake, but he denied other details and said he never made sexual advances toward the staffer or “said anything to her that could be termed harassment.” He said that he took full-length photos but did not zoom in, and that she was not in “compromising positions.”

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha on Saturday called for an investigation into Groene. She sent the request to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and two state law enforcement officials.

There hadn’t been any movement on the request as of Monday, Hunt said. Spokespeople for the State Patrol and Attorney General's Office said there weren’t any updates to share. Previously, a spokesperson confirmed that the State Patrol received the letter and is communicating with the Attorney General’s Office.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln on Monday released a statement voicing concern about the Legislature's processes for dealing with workplace harassment. At a minimum, she said, next steps for the Legislature should include an “outside formal investigation and an interim study to examine human resources, using an outside consultant.”

“I find it disturbing that as a member of the Executive Board, I found out about this situation first through hearsay and rumor,” Pansing Brooks' statement reads. “When I approached key leaders, I was told workplace harassment claims cannot be discussed.”

She said she understands that privacy is necessary during such an investigation, but that others violated that privacy via disclosure to the media.

“Clearly, we need to ensure that privacy doesn’t mean that serious issues get swept under the rug and aren’t properly addressed, unless leaked to the media,” she said.

Pansing Brooks also called it “concerning” that Groene resigned after media reports even though members of the Legislature seemed to have known about the issue sooner.

The Legislature, which is about halfway through a 60-day legislative session, is expected to return from a four-day recess Tuesday.

Hilgers sent an email to senators Sunday asking them to notify him by adjournment Tuesday if they’d like to take over as lead sponsor on any of Groene’s bills. If nobody steps up to sponsor a bill, it dies, Hilgers confirmed.

The email also says Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, who chairs the Executive Board, plans to update the Legislature on steps being taken. Hughes on Friday confirmed that the board had received a complaint, though he didn’t specifically name Groene. He said that the body’s workplace harassment policy is being followed and that an investigation is ongoing.

One of Groene's bills, LB1275, is scheduled for a public hearing Wednesday. It would create a system under which people with specific medical conditions could obtain limited amounts of marijuana. However, supporters of legalizing medical cannabis in Nebraska have said the bill wouldn't actually make it possible to access the drug.

Groene's term ends in early January 2023. To serve beyond that date, whoever’s appointed to his spot would have to run for election this year.

As of Friday, three candidates had filed for Groene’s District 42 seat: Chris Bruns, Mel McNea and Brenda K. Fourtner. People who don’t currently hold elected office have until March 1 to file.

