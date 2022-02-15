Sen. Justin Wayne argues for new state government housing department

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha argued Tuesday that the Legislature needs to create a new Department of Housing and Urban Development in state government to focus on housing needs that are regarded as one of Nebraska's greatest challenges and an ongoing impediment to the state's growth and economic development.
"If this is a No. 1 issue, we have nobody at the state level directing and coordinating this effort now," Wayne told the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee.
Without a single state agency directing a program to meet housing needs, Wayne said, "the state lacks a coordinated response to the challenge."
Wayne has introduced a bill (LB1073) that would create the new department in state government, with a director to be appointed by the governor and a mission of meeting both housing and homeless needs.
One-time startup costs are estimated at $38,600, Wayne said, with ongoing new costs estimated at $350,000.
Wayne Mortensen, CEO of NeighborWorks Lincoln, said the new department could focus attention on "the scarcity and exclusion of low-income housing" while addressing the economic consequences of a housing deficit that spreads across the state.
Carol Bodeen, director of policy and outreach for the Nebraska Housing Developers Association, suggested that the committee could consider the possibility of creating a separate new division in the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to address the housing challenge rather than creating a new department.
Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, said coordinating housing policy is "a laudable effort," but it might be accomplished without adding a new agency.
"It's not working now," Wayne told the committee in closing remarks, not in terms of accountability or coordination.
"It's not making a dent now," he said.
Creation of a new state department would require the votes of at least 30 senators in the 49-member Legislature.
The bill came to the Legislature from Iowans “who are concerned that women’s sports may be under threat,” Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, said. The bill, Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, said, discriminates on the basis of a child’s gender identity.
Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln assures Lincoln and Omaha officials that proposed construction of a new lake between the two cities would not begin without assurance that the project would not threaten their water supply.
A bill (LB997) introduced by Sen. Jen Day of Gretna would require children to be screened for autism before they could enroll in kindergarten, similar to how those children also undergo physical and vision screenings.
"The statement surely suggested that what happened on Jan. 6 was legitimate discourse, and it's not," Rep. Don Bacon said. The national committee resolution censured Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources doesn’t want to pay up to $1 million on repairs. But some officials are concerned that not having people on site at all hours will compromise emergency response time.
A requirement to expand access to the E15 blend of corn-based ethanol at Iowa gas stations, one of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ top priorities, appears to be well on its way to her desk. The proposal is just one legislative step away from the governor’s pen.