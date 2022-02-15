Sen. Lathrop will not seek reelection to the Legislature

Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, the Legislature's leading advocate for prison and criminal justice reform, has decided to not seek reelection this year.
With the filing deadline for incumbents looming Tuesday, Lathrop said Monday he will not be a candidate for another four-year term.
"I've been doing this for 12 years and there are other things I want to do now and other ways I want to spend my time," Lathrop said during a brief conversation in his state Capitol office.
"It's been a great privilege to be here," he said.
Lathrop was first elected to the Legislature in 2006, serving two terms before he was term-limited out of office. After sitting out four years as required by the limitation of two consecutive terms, he chose to return to the Legislature and was elected in 2018.
As chairman of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee, Lathrop has spearheaded efforts to improve Nebraska's criminal justice system, reform sentencing by discouraging the use of mandatory minimum sentences, reduce the state's inmate population and lower recidivism rates.
Lathrop, a Democrat who is regarded as one of the nonpartisan Legislature's most effective speakers during floor debate, was urged to seek the governorship in 2014.
As of Friday, two candidates — Bryce Lukowski and Haile Kucera — had filed for the District 12 race. The Douglas County district covers the area south of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks generally between 72nd and 144th streets.
