Sen. Lindstrom announces running mate in Nebraska governor's race

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom has picked a running mate in the Nebraska governor's race: former state Director of Economic Development Dave Rippe.

Rippe grew up in Malcolm and graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University and the University of Nebraska, according to a Lindstrom campaign press release. He lives in Hastings and works in real estate and development.

Rippe was the third economic development director for the Ricketts administration. Gov. Pete Ricketts named him director of economic development in November 2017, and he served until August 2019, then returned to Hastings. Prior to that role, he was executive director for the Hastings Economic Development Corp., pushing for community and business growth.

When Ricketts announced Rippe's departure, he praised the director's work and said: "He is incredibly talented, and I expect him to be a huge asset to growing our state in his future endeavors."

Lindstrom, an Omaha financial adviser and a former Husker football player, has emphasized in his campaign that he'd bring a "new generation of leadership" to Lincoln.

"Throughout his career, Dave Rippe has fought for the people of Nebraska — strengthening our communities by helping home-grown Nebraska companies to expand, attracting big meaningful job creators, developing housing across the state, and now — to join me in bringing a new generation of conservative leadership to the state,” Lindstrom said in a press release.

“I am honored and ready to work alongside Brett Lindstrom and provide a new generation of leadership for Nebraska," Rippe said. "A new generation of leadership to fix a broken tax system, cut red tape, and to bring people together to do big things. I’m ready to go — let’s get to work."

His announcement appears to make Lindstrom the only candidate in the May 10 Republican primary to campaign alongside his pick for lieutenant governor.

Falls City businessman Charles W. Herbster previously chose former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau as his running mate, but Thibodeau stepped down from that role last summer and has since launched her own bid for governor. Herbster campaign manager Ellen Keast said Thursday the campaign would be announcing a running mate in the coming months.

A campaign spokesman for Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen said he has not yet announced a running mate.

