Sen. Terrell McKinney is determined to continue to argue for improved programming at Nebraska prisons in an attempt to prepare prisoners to safely return to society with the skills needed to live productive lives as a much better policy choice than building a huge and costly new state prison.

Is that a filibuster?

Perhaps just a piece of the session-long extended debate that has delayed and sharply limited this year's legislative production.

Can he stop the new $335 million prison juggernaut that is rolling down the tracks?

"Realistically, probably not," McKinney says during an interview in his legislative office. "But any conversation is useful."

"We can't just continue to spend more money on incarceration.

"Hypothetically, we could do some things by the time the new prison is set to be open."

And that might prevent the need to immediately begin planning for the next new prison, he said.

This new prison "is going to be overcrowded on Day One," McKinney says, "and they'll come back to the Legislature for expansion funding."

McKinney has occasionally been speaking up about the prison and the need for correctional reforms during the ongoing filibuster of this legislative session that occupies long days. And nights.

"Fundamentally, it's a humanity issue," the North Omaha senator says.

"It's not about one race, although black people are disproportionately affected. To me, it's about humanity."

McKinney says he's optimistic about the possibility of change with the hiring of Rob Jeffreys, who is leaving his post as director of the Illinois Department of Corrections to become the new director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

"I don't know if we're correcting anybody now," McKinney said.

* * *

There it is.

"No bill shall contain more than one subject, and the subject shall be clearly expressed in the title."

That's what Nebraska's state constitution says.

But, and it's a big but, when there has been a legal challenge the courts have tended to look the other way.

* * *

Finishing up:

* The Independent Florida Alligator, the student newspaper at the University of Florida, is asking in an editorial for its first interview with Ben Sasse, the university's new president, with an accompanying promise: "Come on over, Dr. Sasse. We may be Gators, but we promise we won't bite."

* You can hear drums by traveling through an alphabetic listing of Nebraska's state senators: Brandt, Brewer, Briese. Tom, Tom, Tom.

* All senators with young children live within an hour of the Capitol, Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha says.

* In an emotional moment during legislative debate, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a retired U.S. Army colonel who was seriously wounded in Afghanistan during combat in which he took lives, told his colleagues that "you always will be impacted by those deaths ... the ghosts will haunt you."

* In his weekly report to constituents, Brewer says "my conservative colleagues have been working as a team better than I have ever seen" during this year's legislative session.

* Budget cuts underway at UNL, the state university's flagship campus, when its state budget increase is pegged at 2.5% in each of the next two years at a time when the inflation rate is roughly 5% and state government is awash in revenue.

* If or when the main post office moves out of the Haymarket, what might be located there? Let's put a hockey arena as one option on the list of possibilities. And perhaps a music venue.

* Couldn't help but notice how green the grass suddenly is on the daily walk to the Capitol last week. After a dark and cold winter, more punctuated by wind chill than snowfall, spring is happening again.

* Apparently, if you don't have access to top-secret military intelligence, you must be a nobody.

* If you're looking for theatre, may I suggest the Capitol Rotunda during a legislative session.

* On its 63rd day in session, the Legislature is scheduled to pass its first bill on Monday.

* It's probably safe to say that the 2023 Legislature will not plan a class reunion.

