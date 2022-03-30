Sen. Terrell McKinney -- a new voice for North Omaha

It wasn't simple or easy, but Terrell McKinney found his way.

And he is Sen. Terrell McKinney today.

McKinney made the difficult — and often dangerous — journey of growing up as a young Black man in North Omaha with all the accompanying challenges of how to try to shape his future in an environment that tends to present far more obstacles than opportunities.

And, as is the case for many young Black males, there were occasional encounters with the police along the way.

His mom and dad separated when he was young — and his father eventually ended up in prison.

"I was a kid who was in trouble a lot," McKinney says.

There were starts and stops in beginning to find his way, but the road out probably began with Joe Edmonson, a legendary North Omaha youth wrestling coach.

And then Roger Parker, who followed in Edmonson's footsteps.

"He was not just a mentor, he was more like a father figure," McKinney says.

There were still plenty of obstacles ahead, but "this is where it all began," he said during an interview on the sidelines in the legislative chamber where McKinney, 31, is a state senator today.

McKinney eventually became a state champion wrestler at Omaha North High School in 2007.

"I was still trying to figure out life in North Omaha," McKinney says. "I was not the best student. My main focus was wrestling."

While wrestling may have provided a breakthrough pathway, it was not an open road.

After considering moving on to the University of Northern Iowa after high school, but not encountering much interest from its wrestling coach, McKinney decided to enroll at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and join the wrestling team there.

He would become an All-American and UNO would win a national championship before the university suddenly decided to end its football and wrestling programs.

At UNO, McKinney said, "I was in school, but I wasn't there, going to class but not paying attention," battling injury and eventually losing his eligibility to compete.

At age 19, he became a father and is helping raise his daughter today.

The next stop would be Maryville University in St. Louis and that, McKinney says, was "the best thing that ever happened to me."

Left behind was an often dangerous environment where he and some friends had been shot at once, with one bullet striking the windshield of the vehicle they were traveling in, along with "too many close encounters" with law enforcement officers.

In 2010, he recalled, he and some friends were walking through a park and were told to go home but refused to go.

An officer "was trying to arrest me and I fought it," McKinney said, and that led to a bloodied head, a visit to a hospital and a trip to the county jail.

"I needed to get away from the environment I grew up in," he said.

Maryville was "a culture shock," McKinney said. "The demographics were different. There were more rich kids. I still had my issues with injuries, but I was doing all right in school."

Meanwhile, back in Omaha, McKinney's best friend was shot at a party; he came back home for the funeral, then returned to his new life.

McKinney graduated from Maryville in 2014 with a degree in sports business management. A master's degree in business administration from Midland University in Fremont followed. He's a part-time law student at Creighton University and now he's coaching wrestling after injuries cut short his own wrestling career.

"I didn't want to be outside the window anymore," he says. "I wanted to be inside the door."

And in the wake of protests in Omaha over the murder of George Floyd when he was in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020, McKinney "started communicating with" state Sen. Justin Wayne and began to consider a bid for a seat in the Legislature.

That North Omaha seat had been Ernie Chambers', which he would be vacating for the second time because of term limits. Wayne is the other North Omaha senator.

"When I first began to run, he (Chambers) wouldn't give an endorsement," McKinney said. "He told me 'be yourself.' He sends me stuff once in awhile. And he did support me."

McKinney said he values "the opportunity to use my voice to advocate for my community" as a member of the Legislature, along with the accompanying challenge and "opportunity to change things."

In the Legislature, he has emerged as the strongest voice against construction of a proposed new state prison, arguing instead for criminal justice reform.

When he goes to visit Nebraska prisons with other senators now, inmates whom he knows approach him to say hello.

"We build a prison to lock up a community that's been neglected," McKinney said.

In his community, McKinney said, "I hear sirens at night. And I hear shots at night.

"We need to invest in opportunity in North Omaha," he said. "We need to provide hope and education. We need to invest in education and job skills.

"We need to break the cycle of poverty, drugs, jail.

"I want to use my voice to advocate for my community.

"I hope I can set an example and help show them the way."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

