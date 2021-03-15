Senator challenges law requiring same-party governor, lieutenant governor

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is challenging the constitutionality of a state law requiring that a gubernatorial nominee's choice of a running mate for lieutenant governor must be a member of the same political party.
Blood is seeking an attorney general's opinion on the law, which was enacted in 2001.
Constitutional requirements would appear to give a gubernatorial candidate the right to choose his or her own running mate "without regard to party affiliation," she said Monday.
A law requiring the choice of a running mate who belongs to the same party "runs contrary to everything this state stands for," Blood said.
"Nebraska has a (nonpartisan) unicameral because its citizens expect us to work with each other no matter what party we might be affiliated with," she said.
"We all represent the people, first and foremost.
"It should be about people and policy, not politics and party," she said.
The constitution provides that "each candidate for governor shall select a person to be the candidate for lieutenant governor on the general election ballot," Blood said, with one vote cast for the pair.
There is no provision that the two candidates need to have the same partisan affiliation, she said.
Blood is a registered Democrat.
MEET THIS YEAR'S STATE SENATORS
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Sen. Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon