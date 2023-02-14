Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue on Monday urged the Legislature to reject confirmation of the reappointment of Jim Macy as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy in the wake of the environmental catastrophe at the AltEn ethanol plant at Mead.

Macy should have taken prompt action to shut the plant down, Blood argued, before its use of pesticide-coated seed further polluted the environment and more Nebraskans became "collateral damage."

The result is that some Nebraska women will never be able to get pregnant and some children will develop cancer, she said.

"This is our Flint, Michigan," Blood said, referring to the lead contamination in that community's water supply.

A number of senators defended Macy's response to the pollution at Mead.

"It's not being ignored; cleanup is occurring," Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, chairman of the Legislature's Natural Resources Committee, said.

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus said the reaction is "complicated by what the state can legally do."

Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha argued that there was "dereliction in not acting with urgency."

"I believe there were some mistakes," Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha said, but he supports confirmation of Macy's appointment.

Blood's motion to recommit Gov. Jim Pillen's nomination of Macy to the Natural Resources Committee for further consideration was defeated on a 10-33 vote.

That vote along with the tenor of floor debate signaled the likelihood that Macy's nomination will eventually be confirmed.

Monday's two-hour debate consumed the Legislature's first floor session in two weeks, stalling an agenda that included 15 bills awaiting action.

The Legislature has been holding full-day committee sessions during the last two weeks.

