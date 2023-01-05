Senators assigned to legislative committees during first-day activities

Lincoln Journal Star
New chairpersons were chosen by the Legislature on Wednesday to lead some of the body's key committees and the Legislature's Committee on Committees met later in the day to make tentative recommendations for committee membership.
Here is the tentative membership of key legislative committees, with Linehan the only returning chairperson:
Appropriations: Robert Clements of Elmwood (chair), Christy Armendariz of Omaha, Myron Dorn of Adams, Robert Dover of Norfolk, Steve Erdman of Bayard, Loren Lippincott of Central City, Mike McDonnell and Tony Vargas, both of Omaha, Anna Wishart of Lincoln.
Education: Dave Murman of Glenvil (chair), Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Tom Briese of Albion, Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Rita Sanders of Bellevue, Lynne Walz of Fremont, Justin Wayne of Omaha. Health and Human Services: Ben Hansen of Blair (chair), Beau Ballard of Lincoln, Machaela Cavanaugh and Jen Day, both of Omaha, Brian Hardin of Gering, Merv Riepe of Ralston, Lynne Walz of Fremont. Judiciary: Justin Wayne (chair), Carol Blood of Bellevue, Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, Barry DeKay of Niobrara, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, Teresa Ibach of Sumner, Terrell McKinney of Omaha, Julie Slama of Sterling. Revenue: Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn (chair), Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Eliot Bostar and George Dungan, both of Lincoln, Tom Briese of Albion, Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, Dave Murman of Glenvil, Brad von Gillern of Elkhorn.
Photos: Opening day of the 2023 Legislature
Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican takes the floor on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Nebraska senators and family members arrive before the first day of the 2023 legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Robert Dover on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
The first day of the 2023 Legislature is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Dave Murman on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Sen. Steve Erdman makes his case to lead the Rules Committee on Wednesday.
Senator Megan Hunt on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Merv Riepe sets down his notebook ahead of the first day of legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Tom Brewer on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Sen. John Fredrickson shows his son, Leon, around the Capitol as the Legislature opened its 2023 session on Wednesday.
Senator Teresa Ibach on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senators tally votes during Wednesday's election of the Education Committee chair. Senators who have supported ending secret balloting for committee chairs opted to delay consideration of the rules change until later this month.
Senator Jana Hughes on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
The 2023 Nebraska Legislature is called to order on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Tony Vargas works at his desk on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senators speak to one another as the Nebraska Legislature is called to order on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Rita Sanders fans herself with a piece of paper on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
A newly elected Senator signs the oath of office shortly before the beginning of the 2023 legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Robert Clements speaks on the floor, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard (right) shakes hands with Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams after being elected to the Rules Committee on Wednesday at the Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Eliot Bostar speaks with his constituents on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Ben Hansen listens intently on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
After Senator John Arch is elected to speaker, his nameplate is replaced on the floor, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
A new senator wears their legislative pin on the first day of the 2023 legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Jana Hughes on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Sen. Merv Riepe sets down his notebook ahead of the first day of Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Those in attendance on the first day of the 2023 Legislature stand for the National Anthem on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator John Cavanaugh attempts to secure a leadership role on the Rules Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Sen. Suzanne Geist argues for her appointment to the Transportation and Telecommunications position in the 2023 Legislature, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Elected senators are sworn in on the first day of the new Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator George Dungan listens attentively to other speakers on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Danielle Conrad works while her colleagues take a intermission while votes are counted on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Raymond Aguilar uses his turn to address fellow senators on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln applauds a committee election announcement on Wednesday at Capitol in Lincoln.
Senator Beau Ballard listens to a speech by fellow lawmakers on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Senators and their families enter the West chamber for the first session of 2023, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican (left) swears in the new senators for 2023, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
A senator casts his ballot for head of the Rules Committee on Wednesday.
