Senators blast North Platte senator for 'racist' comments during debate

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus also referenced Chambers, although not by name, saying the senator's fiery oratory on the legislative floor for more than four decades included comments many found hurtful or personally offensive.

If Groene's constituents in Lincoln County found his words objectionable, they would let him know, Moser added. Everyone else should "lick your wounds and move on," he said.

But Hansen said it was the responsibility of the Legislature to denounce offensive speech from its members, particularly in light of an elevated number of attacks against Asian Americans and others of Asian descent across the country.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said Hansen was right to not let "a racial slur go unchecked" on the legislative floor, and criticized senators who invoked Chambers as a reason why it was OK to say offensive things during debate.

Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, whose bill was the target of a filibuster led by Groene on Wednesday when the statements in question were made, said his legislation was aimed at teaching students the power and the consequences of the First Amendment.