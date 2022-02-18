Senators close doors to media for meeting on Ricketts' canal project

Lawmakers on the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee held a rare closed-door executive session Thursday to discuss legal issues related to Gov. Pete Ricketts' proposal to build a canal and reservoir system that would divert water from the South Platte River in Colorado for use in Nebraska.

The committee is considering LB1015, which would give the state’s Department of Natural Resources the authority to build and maintain such a system, which is allowed under a nearly 100-year-old compact. The committee didn't vote Thursday on whether to advance the bill. But based on comments from two participants, it is unclear if the discussion needed to take place behind closed doors.

Executive sessions are open to the media with rare exceptions. When Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, Natural Resources chair, moved to close the meeting, he cited “rare and extraordinary circumstances” to “discuss potential litigation issues.”

All six senators present — Bostelman, Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, John Cavanaugh of Omaha, Dan Hughes of Venango, Mike Moser of Columbus and Justin Wayne of Omaha — voted in favor of closing the session. Sens. Tim Gragert of Creighton and Mike Groene of North Platte were absent.

After the session was over, Wayne told the Omaha World-Herald he’d never vote to close an executive session again, in Natural Resources or otherwise. He declined to elaborate.

The closed-door session included Natural Resources Department Director Tom Riley, Assistant Director Jesse Bradley and Justin Lavene with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Riley declined to share any details related to the session.

Printed materials from the meeting obtained by the World-Herald include fact sheets on the project that had previously been presented to senators at a public hearing, a presentation from the Platte Valley Water Partnership in Colorado, a Bureau of Reclamation report from the early 1980s used to come up with the state's cost estimate, and a commissioned analysis of the economic benefits of protecting the South Platte River water supply.

The Appropriations Committee had planned to host Riley and lawyers from the Attorney General’s Office for a briefing Wednesday, but that was canceled after chair John Stinner declined to close the meeting to the media and public.

"First of all, I think most of my members would not have voted to close it, that's probably No. 1," Stinner said. "But No. 2 is, everybody thinks we ought to have transparency — this is a big deal. And I think it needs to have a fairly good, robust discussion that's open to the public."

Suzanne Gage, spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office, said it was "necessary" that the office cancel appearing in front of the committee in that case.

“Historically, when the Attorney General’s Office meets with a Legislative Committee on matters involving interstate water compacts, we have met in closed session because the discussions involve pending or imminent litigation associated with these compacts,” Gage said in an email. “When the Attorney General’s Office learned for the first time late Tuesday afternoon that the Appropriations Committee had opened up the Wednesday meeting to the media, it was necessary for us to cancel.”

Stinner said the office didn't want to divulge its legal strategy, but he argued that his committee wouldn't have asked those questions. Even if it did ask them, officials could've declined to answer them.

“We will continue to try and educate all members of the Legislature regarding the South Platte Compact and the importance it has with regard to protecting Nebraska’s entitlement to water on the South Platte,” Gage said.

After Thursday's meeting, Cavanaugh said he didn’t think closing the meeting was necessary. Participants might’ve been less candid had it not been closed, he said, but he didn’t think anything shared “required a lack of candor” in public or private.

He said there’s broad recognition that protecting the state’s interests in water is important, and that the department has done a decent job explaining Colorado’s efforts to secure more water on the South Platte.

“The question is whether taking this action would achieve the stated objective,” he said. “And I am still skeptical on that.”

The project, aimed at preserving flows on the South Platte River under a 1923 compact, has garnered support from agriculture groups, natural resources districts, Nebraska Public Power District and others. It has also triggered a flood of questions.

The compact currently ensures Nebraska 120 cubic feet per second between April 1 and Oct. 15. The canal would allow the state to claim up to 500 cfs of water for irrigation outside that growing season.

Riley, Ricketts and others have pitched the project as key to protecting Nebraska's water resources and, ultimately, its economy and way of life as the population on Colorado's Front Range grows. Riley has said the economic impact of losing "just a portion" of the water would be over $1 billion.

He has estimated that construction on the project could start as soon as 2025 and that the state could be using the canal within a decade.

Colorado officials have pushed back on Nebraska officials’ underlying logic for the canal proposal. In a statement Thursday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' press secretary said the governor would "continue to aggressively defend our water rights for the Eastern Plains, our farmers and ranchers, and all of Colorado."

"Colorado will fight for our interests, uphold our obligations in good faith, and oppose attempts to divert Colorado’s rightful precious water resources," Press Secretary Conor Cahill said, echoing remarks reported by Nebraska Public Media earlier this week. "This canal to nowhere would clearly be a huge waste of Nebraska taxpayer money and is unlikely to ever be built. There remains time for thoughtful Nebraskans to avoid this boondoggle and focus on meaningful water policy working with partners like Colorado, and Governor Polis is always ready to engage with anyone to better plan the future."

Meanwhile, water law experts who teach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have pointed out that it’s uncertain how much water Nebraska could actually get out of such a canal. The same experts who spoke with the World-Herald about the proposal last month briefed lawmakers on the Appropriations Committee earlier this week, according to Nebraska Public Media.

Riley previously told the World-Herald that the first step for the project is securing funding — LB1015, the bill currently under consideration in the Natural Resources Committee, doesn't include a means of paying for the project's hefty price tag. Those sources appear in separate bills.

Ricketts’ proposed budget includes a $400 million transfer from the state’s Cash Reserve Fund, along with $100 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the American Recovery Plan Act, to pay for the project.

But Stinner said the committee has decided not to include any funding for the canal project in the preliminary budget package it’s working on.

He said he supports studying the idea, but not tying up $500 million in state money during a lengthy permitting process. He said he could support putting $2 million or $3 million toward costs such as a feasibility study and design.

“The idea of taking half a billion dollars off the table — that’s where I draw the line,” Stinner said.

