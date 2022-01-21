Senators consider: Too much local school spending or too little state support?

The Legislature's Revenue Committee on Thursday revisited the ongoing debate over rising property taxes and increased local school spending as Sen. Tom Briese of Albion continued to pursue his quest for additional property tax relief.

His latest proposal (LB986) to place limits on public school spending and the resulting property tax increases served as the centerpiece for a public hearing debate over whether school spending should be reined in or if state financial assistance to help support schools ought to be increased.

Ongoing increases in school spending have led to "unreasonable and unsustainable increases" in property taxes, Briese said, and reasonable limits need to be applied now.

But opponents argued that the authority of local school board members needs to be respected and state aid to schools ought to be increased.

"Locally elected board of education members work hard to keep property taxes down," said Jack Moles, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association.

The proposed legislation would "take away the authority of locally elected school board members to fulfill their duties," said Dave Welsch, president of the Milford Public Schools Board.

"State spending has increased more than local school spending," he said. "Property taxes are too high because of insufficient state support for local schools."

"Why shouldn't we trust the voters who elect the members of the school board?" Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, a committee member, asked at one point.

Briese said he agrees that "we need to put more state dollars into education," and he said he structured his proposed legislation to "allow schools to grow while protecting taxpayers."

His proposal may need some revisions, he said, but the goal needs to continue to be achievement of real property tax relief.

Briese's bill lists a number of guideposts that would limit increases in property taxes to support schools, with options for local school boards to exceed those limits.

The bill would generally seek to limit increases in property tax support to 2.5%, with allowable increases beyond that for factors such as the rate of inflation, student enrollment growth and poverty student growth or with the approval of at least 60% of voters.

His proposal is structured to "protect the ability of schools to educate children," Briese said, while also "protecting taxpayers."

Briese also introduced a bill (LB987) that provides an alternative pathway to achieve his goal patterned after a previous legislative proposal.

The committee adjourned without taking action on either bill.

