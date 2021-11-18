Senators descend from Mount Kilimanjaro safe and sound

Nebraska's five mountain-climbing state senators finished their descent from Mount Kilimanjaro on Thursday after successfully completing their climb to the 19,341-foot summit in Tanzania.

Among the stops ahead on their African itinerary is a close-up view of exotic animals in a land that's considered a safari mecca, home to elephants, lions, leopards, rhinos and buffalo.

"Everything is great!" Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln said at the end of the day in a text message.

"We just got back to the hotel and said goodbye to our guides," she said.

Earlier, while she still was on the mountain, Wishart texted a message that the adventure has been "an incredible experience."

"One of the most beautiful places I've ever been to ... people and mountain," she said.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who made room for his four legislative colleagues on a trip he had already planned, texted a photo of the senators gathered together under a brilliant blue sky at the summit of Africa's storied mountain upon the conclusion of a final climb that began at midnight in Tanzania on Tuesday.

They are heavily bundled against the cold.

Brewer is a retired U.S. Army colonel who led troops in Afghanistan.

The adventure attracted some national attention, primarily because of its nonpartisan and multicultural nature.

Brewer and Sens. Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil are Republican members of Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature. Wishart and Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha are Democrats.

The legislative crew included one Native (Brewer), one Black (Wayne) and one female (Wishart) senator.

An Educational Media Enterprises television crew accompanied the senators and will provide film to Nebraska Public Media's statewide network at no cost, with national distribution through Amazon Prime Video.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0