Nebraska's five mountain-climbing state senators finished their descent from Mount Kilimanjaro on Thursday after successfully completing their climb to the 19,341-foot summit in Tanzania.
Among the stops ahead on their African itinerary is a close-up view of exotic animals in a land that's considered a safari mecca, home to elephants, lions, leopards, rhinos and buffalo.
"Everything is great!" Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln said at the end of the day in a text message.
"We just got back to the hotel and said goodbye to our guides," she said.
Earlier, while she still was on the mountain, Wishart texted a message that the adventure has been "an incredible experience."
"One of the most beautiful places I've ever been to ... people and mountain," she said.
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who made room for his four legislative colleagues on a trip he had already planned, texted a photo of the senators gathered together under a brilliant blue sky at the summit of Africa's storied mountain upon the conclusion of a final climb that began at midnight in Tanzania on Tuesday.
Brewer is a retired U.S. Army colonel who led troops in Afghanistan.
The adventure attracted some national attention, primarily because of its nonpartisan and multicultural nature.
Brewer and Sens. Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil are Republican members of Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature. Wishart and Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha are Democrats.
The legislative crew included one Native (Brewer), one Black (Wayne) and one female (Wishart) senator.
An Educational Media Enterprises television crew accompanied the senators and will provide film to Nebraska Public Media's statewide network at no cost, with national distribution through Amazon Prime Video.
Mitigating the effects of more frequent river flooding along Davenport's nine miles of riverfront will likely begin underground and require a more than $165 million investment in public and private funds over the next 10 to 20 years.
“It’s laughable to suggest Liz is anything but a committed conservative Republican,” a Cheney spokesperson responded. “Sadly, a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle.”
Patty Pansing Brooks, who will complete her term-limited eight years as a member of the nonpartisan Legislature at the end of next year, jump-started her campaign with news media contacts in Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont.
The combination of a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery assistance and a healthy flow of state revenue offers "some significant opportunities," Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said.
Assuming the union approves the agreement, starting wages for corrections corporals and prison caseworkers will rise from $20 an hour to $28 an hour. Sergeants will get a bump from $24 an hour to $32 an hour.