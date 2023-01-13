Senators hear changes to secret ballot, voting procedure rules during marathon hearing

The Legislature avoided engaging in a fight over how committee leaders are selected on the first day of the session earlier this month.

During a marathon — perhaps ultramarathon — hearing Thursday, state senators initiated the first skirmishes in the rules fight to come.

The Rules Committee heard nearly 60 proposed changes to the Legislature’s rulebook, including one that would end the secret ballot vote for committee chairs that has been in place since 1937.

The way those decisions are made drew renewed focus this year after former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster made the issue the central — and only — tenant of his Nebraska First political action committee.

Supporters of moving from a write-in ballot to a recorded voice vote said they garnered the support of roughly half of the 49 members of the Legislature, who signed a pledge to make the change.

Lawmakers could have moved to make a change on Day 1 of the 108th Legislature, but chose to punt, instead approving the last session’s rules as the temporary rules for this session.

The promise to return to the proposed change came late Thursday afternoon when Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings presented the proposal before the Rules Committee.

Halloran, who previously sponsored a similar proposal two years ago, said requiring senators to record their vote for committee chairpersons would promote transparency and uphold the state constitution.

It would also be in line with George W. Norris’ vision for the unicameral system, Halloran said. The petition circulated by Norris in the early 1930s to build support for the unicameral Legislature included a provision that any senator could call for a roll call vote at any time, Halloran said.

“Clearly the father of the unicameral, George W. Norris, was a strong advocate in transparency to the voters in regard to business conducted by the one-house Legislature,” Halloran said. “For decades, this Legislature has chosen to disregard our state constitution by using a secret ballot for electing the speaker and various chairpersons.”

Proponents testifying after Halloran said they supported the proposed rule change, adding it would bolster their faith in the people they send to Lincoln to represent them.

“We the people expect professionalism and to know where you stand on an issue,” said William Feely, who said voters expected transparency and accountability from their elected leaders.

Stephanie Johnson of Nebraskans for Founders Values, which pushes for conservative causes, said she was “mortified” to learn committee chair votes were done not by a record vote, but by secret ballot.

“Anything done in secret lends itself to deceit,” Johnson said.

Opponents of the proposed rule change, however, told the Rules Committee doing away with the secret ballot would erode the nonpartisan nature of the Legislature.

Nathan Leach of Nonpartisan Nebraska said while supporters of the rule have said a public vote would improve transparency at the Legislature, he suggested it would be performative.

Rather, Leach said it was more important to allow senators room to vote for the person they thought would be the best person to serve as speaker, lead the 14 standing committees, as well as two special committees.

Other government bodies, as well as political organizations, vote for leadership with secret ballots but without the same scrutiny, Leach said: “I have never heard any objection to the ballot vote outside the context of the Nebraska Legislature.”

In a back and forth with Rules Committee Chairman Steve Erdman of Bayard, who called the nonpartisan status of the Legislature “a figment of someone’s imagination” and pointed to the fight over committee appointments that was largely based on party affiliation.

Leach said the secret ballot vote was among several structures created by Norris and maintained for nearly 90 years that reinforced the notion of a nonpartisan Legislature.

“It’s by definition a nonpartisan Legislature, that’s the only thing we can call it,” Leach responded. “Bills should advance based on merit; they shouldn’t advance just because a senator has an R or D next to their name.”

Rachel Gibson, vice president of action for the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, said while the organization generally supports transparency, she believes it’s important to look at that transparency within the context of the systems in place.

In the context of the Legislature, the secrecy surrounding committee votes worked to improve the overall system, she said.

And Teri Hlava, who told the committee she was a registered Republican, said she disagreed with her party’s attempt to gain full control over the Legislature by changing how committee leaders are chosen.

“We need to strive for balance, fairness, and many viewpoints,” Hlava said. “Let’s get rid of our warrior mode.”

The Rules Committee, which started its hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and expected to work until midnight or later, heard testimony on a variety of other proposed rules changes ranging from prohibiting firearms in the Capitol by anyone other than law enforcement or members of the military, to limiting the number of bills each senator could introduce in one year.

Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth sponsored a rule change to incentivize lawmakers to refrain from recording themselves as “present, not voting” on bills by factoring it into a cloture vote. Senators who are present not voting would reduce the number needed for a filibuster to be ended.

Kauth, who initially proposed a rule doing away with a “present not voting” status altogether, said the tool “should come at a cost.”

Feely said he and others are frustrated by senators who are present in the chamber but choose not to give a bill a straight up or down vote, calling it “gamesmanship that needs to be eliminated.”

“To me, it boils down to a matter of transparency,” he said. “Either you’re for it or against it.”

Calvin Pemberton, meanwhile, said he preferred Kauth’s original proposal doing away with it wholesale.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt and Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad also sponsored rules changing the threshold of votes needed to pull bills from committee onto the floor, or to revive bills that have been killed in committee.

Hunt’s rule change would increase the number of votes needed to pull a bill from committee from 25 to 33, while Conrad’s change would require 33 votes, up from 30, to bring a bill new life after it had been killed.

Several bills — including an anti-abortion bill and a permitless concealed carry bill — were advanced onto the floor using a pull motion last year.

“If a bill is so important that we need to bypass committees and the committee process, I think it should have to meet the same threshold to come out of a committee to defeat a filibuster,” Hunt said.

But Steve Jessen, who helped organize support around a resolution adding Nebraska to a list of states calling for an Article V convention of states, which was killed and later revived, said the threshold should remain as is to give senators and constituents an avenue if their bill gets stuck in an “unfriendly committee.”

Jessen said a separate proposal from Erdman to make all committees have an odd-number of members in order to avoid ties, would also help resolve those issues.

The Rules Committee did not take any action on the proposals Thursday.

Erdman said the Rules Committee would Friday begin deliberating on which rules to bring to the floor for full debate starting next week.

Speaker John Arch told the Legislature it was his goal to have permanent rules in place by Jan. 20.

Photos: Opening day of the 2023 Legislature