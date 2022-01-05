Senators provide lots of ideas on how to spend $1 billion in stimulus funds

Nebraska lawmakers are expected to spend much of the 60-day session deliberating how to spend more than $1 billion in federal stimulus money.

On the first day of the 2022 lawmaking session, senators began crowding around the funding spigot with their ideas of how to spend what some have called "once-in-a-lifetime" money.

The projects ranged from helping pay for new University of Nebraska facilities, providing grants to farmers and ranchers, retaining teachers and furthering cancer research.

Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who is running for the NU Board of Regents to represent western Nebraska, introduced a bill (LB703) appropriating $25 million in federal funds for an "agricultural innovation facility" to be built at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

That facility, which NU President Ted Carter said could become home to the National Center for Resilient and Regenerative Agriculture if approved, would serve as a companion to a 100,000-square-foot U.S. Department of Agricultural Research Center approved by Congress.

Williams' bill stipulates the funds would not be appropriated unless NU provided a match, either from private donations or other sources.

Omaha Sen. Robert Hilkemann also sponsored legislation (LB721) requesting $60 million in federal stimulus funds to help establish a University of Nebraska Medical Center Rural Health Complex in Kearney.

NU has pledged to raise $25 million in private funds to support what Carter has called "UNMC West," which would be located at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward introduced a bill (LB766) with 20 co-sponsors requesting $15 million for pancreatic cancer research at UNMC. Kolterman's wife, Suzanne, died of pancreatic cancer in 2017.

Several senators sponsored bills designating money for agriculture.

Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams wants to appropriate $10 million to expand precision agriculture in Nebraska (LB761) by creating a grant program for farmers wishing to expand the use of wireless equipment, or deploy smarter irrigation and livestock systems, or use drones.

Dorn also requested a $5 million appropriation of federal funds to the Department of Health and Human Services (LB760) for the purchase of one-time equipment like ambulances, defibrillators and other lifesaving-equipment for rural rescue squads.

Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth introduced a bill (LB755) that would direct $10 million to the Department of Agriculture to help small and midsize meat processors expand their operations.

A $75 million grant program (LB783) proposed by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte would help pay for construction of new beef slaughter and packing plants.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue sponsored a bill (LB696) to appropriate an unspecified amount of stimulus money to the Nebraska Department of Education to help retain educators across the state.

Kolterman entered a bill (LB699) to direct $100 million to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development "for enhancing innovation and technology infrastructure."

Other legislation introduced on Wednesday:

CONSENT: Blood sponsored a bill (LB692) creating a civil penalty for individuals who did not receive verbal consent to remove a condom during sexual intercourse.

ALTEN: The Bellevue senator also sponsored two bills in response to the environmental crisis at AltEn, the ethanol plant near Mead that used pesticide treated seed as a biofuel source. The first (LB694) extends the statute of limitations for action to be brought following injuries or deaths caused by toxic chemicals, while the second (LB695) would prohibit cities and counties from granting conditional use permits to property owners who are delinquent on their property taxes.

GLUCOSE MONITORING: Kolterman sponsored a bill (LB698) adding glucose monitoring devices to the list of devices covered by Medicaid.

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING: Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk introduced a bill (LB713) prohibiting TIF from being used in redevelopment projects where a casino or licensed horse racing track is going to be built.

ABORTION ACCESS: Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt sponsored a bill (LB715) ending the prohibition of insurance coverage for abortion care, as well as legislation (LB716) allowing qualified medical practitioners to perform abortions.

ABORTION RESTRICTIONS: Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling brought a bill (LB781) banning abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected during an ultrasound.

LINE OF DUTY: The compensation for public safety officers killed in the line of duty in 2022 would be raised from $50,000 to $250,000, under a bill (LB717) from Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld.

TAX DEDUCTION FOR RENTERS: Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington entered a bill (LB740) giving renters an income tax deduction equal to rent paid on their primary residence up to $3,000.

MARRIAGE LICENSES: Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sponsored a bill (LB745) removing reference to "husband" and "wife" on marriage licenses and certificates issued by Nebraska and replacing them with "Spouse 1" and "Spouse 2."

STEM CELLS: Health care workers would be required to tell patients receiving stem cell treatments that those treatments are "not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," under a bill (LB753) introduced by Sen. John Arch of La Vista.

COLLECTIONS REFERRAL: Sen. Jen Day of Gretna brought a bill (LB772) prohibiting health care providers from referring a bill stemming from a sexual assault-related examination or treatment to a collection agency.

CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY: Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon introduced a bill (LB773) that would allow Nebraskans to carry a concealed handgun without requiring them to complete a background check, pay a fee, or take a class.

WIND TURBINE DISPOSAL: Brewer also sponsored a bill (LB774) making it illegal to dispose of wind turbine blades and their components in a landfill.

DIGITAL ARCHIVE: Brewer also introduced a bill (LB777) requiring the Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission to create and maintain a digital archive of legislative coverage.

EARLY VOTING: The period for early voting or requesting an absentee ballot would be reduced from 35 days to 22 days before a statewide primary or general election, under a bill (LB785) from Groene.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

