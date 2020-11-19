Sioux City police to cite individuals, businesses, who don't follow Iowa's partial mask mandate

The release did not spell out what enforcement would entail in those cases, including whether it would include potential citations, fines and closure of non-compliance businesses.

"I've heard somewhere between $65 and $625. You can actually fine that much," Scott said. "I'm hopeful we get compliance and we don't have to. If there's somebody violating the proclamation, we'll go visit with them and they'll come into compliance, just like we don't write a ticket every time somebody's not wearing a seat belt. We try to get compliance. That's what we're going to try to do here for sure."

Scott said members of the public who witness violations should call the Woodbury County Communications Center and report them, just as they would a speeding car or a bank robbery. However, Scott noted that calls are prioritized based on the level of severity of the incident.

"We're obligated to respond and the police department will be responding," said Scott, who also expressed concerns about the department becoming overwhelmed by an influx of calls. "The governor's issued the proclamation and we're going to try to do what we can to work with her on that."

Reynolds renewed her pleas as Iowa continued its trend of setting new record highs every day for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.