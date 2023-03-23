SIOUX CITY — Thursday morning, first-term Iowa State Rep. J.D. Scholten, D-Sioux City, announced a bill aimed at ending TV blackouts for Major League Baseball broadcasting in the state.

House File 577, which was introduced by Scholten and co-sponsored by Wilton Republican Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, would prohibit a sports broadcast platform from stopping paying customers in Iowa from being able to watch MLB games. The measure would include not just cable but video and internet-streaming providers as well.

"The aim of this bipartisan legislation is to grow America’s game, alleviate Iowa baseball fans from unfairness from media companies, and relieve bar owners from the overly burdensome purchasing of multiple channels and MLB.tv,” Scholten said in a release.

A 2022 piece from Sporting News found as many as six professional baseball teams are subjected to blackout rules in Iowa: Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals. So even someone with a subscription to a service such as MLB.tv might not be able to watch their games. Per the MLB's own website, yearly subscriptions can be purchased for $149.99 a year.

"Iowans are disproportionately hurt by this," Kaufmann said in the release. "If all six teams play other teams, that’s 40% of MLB games that Iowans are unable to watch on any given night. This is an unfair, undue expense on all Iowans."

Scholten, himself a former professional pitcher, made the blackout issue one of several major talking points during his 2022 campaign for the uncontested Iowa House District 1 seat.

In August 2021, Scholten, attended the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, where the New York Yankees were playing the White Sox, and wore a shirt saying "End MLB Blackouts". The same week, he also took Major League Baseball to task for eliminating minor league Iowa teams such as the Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings.