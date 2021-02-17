Siouxland lawmaker uses debunked fraud claims to support Iowa bill to reduce early voting window

“An affront to every county auditor in the state with a passion for creativity, election integrity and increasing voter turnout,” Miller said in an emailed statement.

County elections officials across the state are in widespread opposition to the proposed legislation.

“Iowa has a deserved reputation for fair, efficient and smooth elections. Most of these provisions would threaten rather than help that reputation,” the leaders of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors wrote in a letter to state lawmakers.

Many auditors said the compressed early voting window would make it challenging in some cases for auditors to send the ballot, and voters to receive the ballot, fill it out and return it to the auditor in time.