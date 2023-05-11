Nebraska lawmakers opted to make more room for major income and property tax cuts Wednesday by putting less money into the state's "rainy day" fund.

Senators voted 31-9 for a plan to leave more money in the state's general fund by reducing a previously approved transfer to the cash reserve fund. The move came during the second of three rounds of debate about the state budget plan covering the period ending June 30, 2025. The overall budget later advanced.

State Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, the Appropriations Committee chairman, introduced the proposal to put $440 million into the cash reserve fund, down from the $610 million transfer approved during first-round debate.

Clements said Gov. Jim Pillen had requested the change, with the idea that the money would not be spent and would be carried over to future years. Asked the purpose of the change, Clements said it is to "make the tax package sustainable."

Without the change, the budget plan would have left about $726 million available for tax cuts and other uses over the next two fiscal years. That would be the difference between revenue projections and the spending proposal. With the change, there would be about $896 million available.

Lawmakers gave first-round approval to income tax changes and property tax relief measures that were estimated to reduce state revenues by more than $870 million over the two-year period. The total is expected to change during second-round consideration.

Some senators criticized the idea of putting less in the cash reserve fund, noting that the change would leave the fund at $779 million by June 30, 2025, or about 13% of state revenues for one year. Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington said the ideal reserve would be 16%.

Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha said proponents of the tax cut packages and the Perkins County Canal project argued that those would be affordable because of Nebraska's robust cash reserve.

"We are raiding the rainy day fund in the middle of spending all this money and I'm concerned," he said, suggesting the smaller transfer sounded like an "accounting trick."

But others said the state would still have enough money to fall back on, pointing out that the cash reserve would still have more money than in many past years. Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, said lawmakers also are setting aside $1 billion for an Education Future Fund.

"We are fine with money," she said.

Clements said it would take legislative action to tap the Education Future Fund, which is supposed to be supplemented by $250 million every year and cover the cost of increased state aid to schools. He said the state would have to be "very desperate" to use that money.

Lawmakers made few other changes to the budget bills Wednesday before sending them on to the final round of deliberation. The main budget bill appropriates $10.7 billion for state operations and aid, and authorizes capital construction projects. Under the bill, state general fund spending would grow an average of 2.3% over the two years, well below the average going back 20 years.

The other bill would transfer money into and out of various funds, including taking more than $1.2 billion out of the cash reserve fund for various purposes.

Those include the $574.5 million Perkins County Canal, which would start in Colorado and bring water into southwest Nebraska. Under a century-old compact, building the canal would entitle Nebraska to 120 cubic feet per second of water from the South Platte River during the summer irrigation season and 500 cfs during the nonirrigation season.

Another $95.8 million would be transferred from the cash reserve for a new $350 million prison. Lawmakers set aside the rest of the money during previous years but held off approving construction to encourage negotiations on slowing the increase in prison populations.

This year’s main budget bill would authorize the Department of Correctional Services to proceed with building the prison. An amendment added Wednesday would require the department to complete studies of staffing and programming needs, as well as projections of the mix of maximum, medium and minimum security inmates. The studies were called for under previous legislation.