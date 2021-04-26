Social Security state income tax exemption sails ahead

Brewer said his bill (LB237) would tie Social Security tax exemptions to the level of a taxpayer's income, with a cap on eligibility set at $95,000 for a married couple and $80,000 for a single taxpayer

That's a "more targeted" option that senators might yet want to consider, he said.

"Give relief to those who need it (and not) up to a cost that we can't manage," Brewer said.

Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said Nebraska is "not competitive with neighboring states" in terms of tax policy and that is a factor in prompting Nebraskans to move to southern states upon their retirement.

The Social Security tax break would allow Nebraskans who are limited to a fixed income to "live with greater dignity and better independence," Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward said.