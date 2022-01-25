Social Security tax break advances; property tax measure stalls

The Legislature on Tuesday advanced a bill to phase in full exemption of Social Security payments from the state income tax, with an expectation that the proposal may be parked at second-stage consideration pending further development of state revenue and budget projections.

The bill (LB825), introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, moved forward on a 42-0 vote.

Meanwhile, sharp debate erupted over a bill (LB723) designed to secure an additional $200 million in property tax relief for Nebraskans in 2024 by eliminating an earlier $375 million cap on a refundable income tax credit created in 2020.

"We had a deal," Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha objected, "and it was $375 million."

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, sponsor of the bill, argued that his proposal was needed to "prevent a nearly $200 million tax increase" for Nebraska's property taxpayers.

Prior to adjournment for the day, Briese reached out to Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, in an effort to seek "a reasonable compromise" that could be tied to "measurable and fixed" budget and revenue expectations.

Stinner earlier had expressed concern that "this could get out control and squeeze out other initiatives."

It would be wise, he suggested, to "freeze where we're at" until the full revenue and budget picture becomes clearer.

Lathrop said he believes it is unwise to vote for tax cuts prior to knowing state government's anticipated revenue and budget needs.

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha also suggested a delay in consideration of the bill "until we have a better picture of the budget and revenue forecasts."

Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln offered a proposed amendment to the bill that would set the the credit at $262 million, beginning in 2024.

The bill originally was designed to provide a 25% rebate on local school property taxes.

Social Security income tax exemptions contained in LB825 would be accelerated and phased in with 20% increments until full exemption is achieved in 2025.

The resulting loss of state revenue is estimated at $40 million in fiscal 2022-2023, eventually rising to $73 million.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0