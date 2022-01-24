Social Security tax repeal bill delayed by fiscal uncertainty

The Legislature applied the brakes Monday to a bill that would incrementally eliminate the state income tax on Social Security benefits amid arguments that senators need to gain a clearer picture of developing revenue and budget factors before they begin reducing the state's revenue stream.

Most senators who spoke in support of slowing down the process said they eventually would vote in favor of the bill (LB825), authored by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, which would phase out the state tax on Social Security income by 2025.

That would result in an estimated $73 million loss of annual state revenue by 2027.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha offered a motion to return the bill to the Revenue Committee and Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha argued for delay until the Legislature has a better picture of state government's overall budget and appropriations picture.

No action was taken prior to adjournment for the day.

Appropriations Chairman John Stinner of Gering said "I want to make an informed decision" after balancing revenue forecasts with appropriations needs and economic conditions.

"We're going to have to pick and choose," he said.

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha said he believes it would be wise to hold the bill at second-stage floor consideration while gathering a better understanding of all the economic and fiscal factors in play.

"I don't want to imperil future years," he said.

"I support this bill," Wayne said. "I want to make sure we have enough money to pay for everything."

"It's not time yet for us to be debating big spending and revenue bills," Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said.

The current fiscal picture is distorted by a huge influx of federal pandemic recovery funds, several senators noted.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, said the Legislature already knows that the state is collecting $400 million more in revenue than the amount budgeted and has secured a $1 billion rainy day fund that builds in a solid cash reserve.

It's time, she said, to "give back to the people."

Lindstrom, a candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, said the bill represents the culmination of eight years of efforts to phase out the tax on Social Security income.

"It's something I came in fighting for," he said, with a goal of making sure retirees would want to stay in Nebraska.

The lesson for him, he said, has been "never give up."

dwalton@journalstar.com

