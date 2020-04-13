Some Iowa coronavirus numbers encouraging, but Reynolds urges continued caution

JOHNSTON -- The rate of novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations in southeast Iowa, the part of the state so far hit hardest, fell recently, impacting the data the state uses to inform its response to the global pandemic, a state public health official said Monday.
And Gov. Kim Reynolds said the number of Iowans recovering from the coronavirus continues to increase daily.
But Reynolds also cautioned Iowa is not clear of the virus’ impact, and that infections and deaths here will continue to rise in the coming days and weeks.
With state data showing the rate of virus-related hospitalizations falling in southeast Iowa, the formula designed by state public health officials to guide their response to the virus produced a lower number, meaning the region is now farther from needing a shelter-in-place order.
In the state’s 10-point formula for virus response efforts, the region changed from being rated a “9” to an “8,” state public health department deputy director Sarah Reisetter said Monday during the governor’s daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.
But, Reynolds said, that does not mean she is at this point ready to recommend relaxing the many business and school closures and social distancing recommendations issued by her office.
“These signs are encouraging, but they are not reason enough for us to let up on our mitigation efforts at this time,” Reynolds said during the briefing from the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston. “As we’ve been saying, we project that Iowa’s peak will occur later this month, and until then we anticipate our number of positive cases and unfortunately our deaths will continue to rise as well.”
Two additional coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed Monday by the state, bringing the total number of Iowa deaths to 43 since the virus first appeared here in early March. The state also confirmed 123 new positive cases, bringing that total to 1,710.
State officials said 142 individuals remain hospitalized, and 741 have recovered from the virus.
Reynolds has established a state task force that will discuss how to reopen Iowa businesses when her administration deems that is appropriate. The task force will begin meeting this week, Reynolds said, and will initially be comprised of state department heads. Private-sector leaders will be added later, the governor said.
But Reynolds said it’s too early to predict when her administration will deem the state ready for reopened schools and businesses.
“It’s too early right now. … We’re still not at the peak, and that’s not anticipated until the end of the month,” Reynolds said. “We will get through this. We will recover. I want to open up this state as soon as we can, but I want to do it in a responsible manner. We don’t want to open it up just to have to shut things back down again. So we have to be very consistent, and again be relying on some data before we’re able to do that.”
Reynolds reiterated that she plans to decide by the end of the week whether to recommend Iowa’s schools remain closed beyond April 30.
