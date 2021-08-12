Some Nebraskans being asked to repay as much as $20,000 in unemployment overpayments

State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue pressed Albin for answers regarding overpayments that were discovered amid a tidal wave of people filing for unemployment during the pandemic. Her focus was on instances when people were overpaid because of an agency error, not because of fraud or something they did wrong.

Federal law allows the state to waive overpayments of federal benefits issued under pandemic-related programs, according to Albin. As of Aug. 9, the state is reviewing 443 waiver requests for federal overpayments.

But under state law, there isn’t a similar process for the separate state benefits, he said. So, the state demands its money back.

While state law makes every person who receives an overpayment liable to the department, Ken Smith with Nebraska Appleseed said in his testimony that collections are under its discretion.

The state can get the money back in several ways. A person who was overpaid by no fault of their own can simply pay the money back, according to Department of Labor spokesperson Grace Johnson. The department can also set up a payment plan, or take it out of their future unemployment benefits or income tax returns.

At the hearing, there was universal acknowledgement of the extraordinary challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has posed to the department.