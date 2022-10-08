Some University of Florida students protest choice of Sasse

The choice of Sen. Ben Sasse as the sole recommendation to be named as the new president of the University of Florida has sparked opposition from some students in advance of Sasse's scheduled visit to the campus on Monday.

"Nobody understands this choice at all, Bryn Taylor, co-president of the Graduate Assistants United union, said in a story published by the Gainesville Sun.

"It is an extremely political pick at a time when UF is making extremely political rules," Taylor said.

"His track record in office is awful. He is vehemently anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ rights and anti-student loan forgiveness."

UF College Democrats, Planned Parenthood Generation Action and the Alachua County Labor Coalition are organizing protests against Sasse's hiring, the newspaper reported.

Allan Frasheri, co-president of Young Democratic Socialists of America, said if Sasse is ultimately chosen as university president, he will need to establish trust among the UF community.

Sasse was the unanimous recommendation of the UF presidential search committee as the sole finalist to be named university president.

On Monday, Sasse will meet with faculty, university staff and students on campus. The UF board of trustees will formally consider Sasse's candidacy on Nov. 1.

Republican Florida State Rep. Chuck Clemons said he was both "surprised" and "pleased" with the selection of Sasse as the nominee for president.

"We need to have a person at the University of Florida who can navigate the political waters" in the state and nationally, he said.

A petition drive to protest the choice of Sasse garnered about 175 signatures as of mid-morning on Friday, the newspaper reported.

The university counts more than 50,000 students, including more than 34,000 undergraduates.