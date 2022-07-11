South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott to headline Hinson’s BBQ Bash

South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott — a prospective 2024 Republican presidential candidate — will headline Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson’s annual barbecue campaign fundraiser in August.

Other speakers include Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Scott has kept up a regular presence in Iowa, speaking at the Christian conservative Family Leadership Summit in 2019, campaigning with Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst ahead of her 2020 re-election bid and headlining a 2021 fundraiser for the state party in Davenport. Most recently, Scott headlined an Iowa GOP reception June 9 in Cedar Rapids alongside Ernst, fueling speculation that he’s eyeing a run for the White House in 2024.

Hinson’s event will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City.

According to Hinson’s campaign, more than 700 people attended the BBQ Bash last year, where speakers included Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who won the 2016 Republican Iowa caucuses.

Tickets for the event are $40; children age 12 and under enter for free. Tickets are available at: ashleyhinson.com/bbq.

The Marion Republican is running for re-election in Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District against Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha. Hinson currently represents Iowa’s 1st U.S. House district.

"Iowans across our district are energized to keep this seat red, reject my liberal opponent at the ballot box, and fire Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi in November so that we can get our country back on track,“ Hinson said in a statement.

Scott, in a statement, called Hinson “a rising star in the Republican Party.”

“She is leading the fight to rein in reckless spending and is taking on the chaos and dysfunction in Washington under a Democratic majority,” Scott said. “I’m thrilled to be coming to Iowa to support Ashley at her BBQ Bash.”