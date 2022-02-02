South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem endorses Herbster in Nebraska governor's race

OMAHA -- In the Republican primary race to succeed Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, candidate Charles W. Herbster announced that he has received an endorsement from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

The development positions two prominent Republican governors, Ricketts and Noem, on opposite sides of the primary race. Ricketts in January endorsed Jim Pillen, a livestock producer and University of Nebraska regent.

Pillen and Herbster are viewed as frontrunners in the race.

Herbster, a Falls City businessman who touts his support of and from former President Donald Trump, announced the Noem endorsement in a news release from his campaign Wednesday morning.

"I am proud to endorse Charles W. Herbster to be the next governor of Nebraska. Charles is a strong conservative, and with decades of experience as a farmer, rancher, and successful businessman," Noem said in the Herbster campaign release.

Herbster said it was an honor to receive the endorsement.

“I look forward to working alongside her as a powerful ally in the fight against federal government overreach," he said in the release. "As governors of neighboring states, Kristi Noem and I will collaborate to bring additional jobs and resources to our states, and advance opportunity and prosperity for all."

Noem has become an increasingly recognized figure in national Republican politics. Though she has dismissed such speculation, some view her as a potential Republican presidential contender in 2024 — speculation largely tied to her efforts aimed at building a national profile, particularly by condemning restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. She has registered a political action committee and engaged in a nationwide speaking circuit.

Ricketts also has been the source of speculation in Nebraska, where political observers noted the governor seemed to be increasingly vocal in his criticisms of federal policies during Joe Biden’s presidency. In October he joined eight other prominent Republican governors in traveling to the southern border.

Like Noem, Ricketts over the summer dismissed speculation that he might be positioning himself for higher office, saying that there was simply an abundance of policies that merited his criticism.

Last month Ricketts, a two-term governor barred from seeking reelection due to term limits, joined former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr to formally endorse Pillen in the Republican primary — a race that also features State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau.

Ricketts has criticized Herbster for headquartering his business outside Nebraska and for his support of a proposed “consumption tax” plan that would replace Nebraska’s income, corporate, sales and property tax system. Ricketts has said he does not believe “Herbster is qualified to be our next governor."

Those remarks came after Trump formally endorsed Herbster in October, stating in a news release that Herbster "will do a fantastic job.” The former president called Herbster “an extraordinarily successful businessman,” adding that he will “fight for our farmers and ranchers, support our military and vets, and protect and defend your under siege Second Amendment rights."

The news outlet Politico reported in November that Ricketts had asked Trump to stay out of the Republican primary fight — a request that Trump ultimately disregarded.

Like Herbster, Noem has aligned herself with the former president. Last year both she and Herbster cut ties with political adviser Corey Lewandowski, a longtime confidant to Trump, after Lewandowski became embroiled in scandal.

The primary is May 10.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0