Speaker Hilgers points to big possibilities for the Legislature and state in 2022

It is time now to think big.
The resources will be there in 2022, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers says, as $500 million in new federal pandemic recovery assistance comes flowing into the state.
"It might be a once-in-a-legislative-generation opportunity for the state," Hilgers said.
And legislative dynamics shout that the moment is now: Some heavy-hitters, experienced senators who are leaders and doers and who already have racked up some big accomplishments for the state, will be serving their eighth and final year in the Legislature, the Lincoln senator noted.
"Big thinkers with good working relationships," Hilgers said.
The time is right, he said, and the resources will be there.
"We're going to come to play next year," the speaker said.
After reviewing the pandemic-challenged 2021 Legislature's accomplishments during an interview in his office at the Capitol immediately after senators adjourned Thursday and headed home, Hilgers cast a look ahead.
The speaker said he's open to all kinds of big ideas, but his thoughts move quickly to the Legislature's adventurously named STAR WARS Committee.
That's a legislative study committee, an amended designation of the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resources Sustainability Committee. It will study a variety of developmental opportunities along the Platte River, at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, at Lewis and Clark Lake along the border with South Dakota and at Niobrara State Park in the northeast corner of the state.
Opportunities in terms of flood control, recreation, tourism and water resource sustainability.
Hilgers will head that study committee and it will be fueled by $2 million in state funding that could be used to hire staff and finance contracts for consulting, engineering and development studies.
"I am very excited about the possibilities," he said. "This is an opportunity to be transformative.
"We don't have mountains or oceans, but we have so much outdoor beauty. We are blessed with a natural inheritance of resources.
"There are opportunities here for tourism and recreation and economic development and flood control.
"We're going to go pedal to the metal," Hilgers said.
A long-awaited federal infrastructure development program may also provide additional opportunities next year if Congress and the Biden administration can agree on legislation, Hilgers said.
Looking back at the 2021 legislative session that adjourned just minutes before he sat down in his office, Hilgers noted that it was "an incredibly difficult session" because of the COVID-19 outbreak that was spreading across the state when senators first gathered in Lincoln last January.
But the Legislature moved ahead, beginning cautiously with a couple months of all-day committee hearings before senators gathered for sessions on the floor conducted behind protective plastic shields with temperature checks and face masks and cautious interaction.
Hilgers relied on advice from Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez in structuring the protocols that governed the Legislature's deliberations.
"We were able to navigate successfully," he said. "That was no sure thing when we started. We had a bunch of senators quarantined.
"We came close a couple of times to a decision to suspend the session," he revealed.
Hilgers said he enjoyed "a very good working relationship with the governor" during the session with weekly meetings and open communications with Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The speaker had special praise for the work of the Appropriations and Revenue committees.
"Incredible work by Appropriations," he said, "and great, consequential work by Revenue in cutting taxes."
The speaker also gave credit to Sen. Tom Briese of Albion for his work in fashioning and refashioning a contentious casino gambling implementation and regulation bill that responded to the will of the people after they approved a constitutional amendment last November authorizing casino gambling at Nebraska racetracks.
Hilgers said he was especially impressed by enactment of a number of bills this year dealing with emerging technology that can "make Nebraska a leader at the forefront."
"That was so cool," he said.
For Hilgers personally, this has been a challenge he welcomes.
His law firm has "grown in a way that I could step back from the process," he said, centering his time on family and "dad duty" along with his new legislative responsibilities.
Hilgers and his wife, Heather, have four children, ranging in age from 2 to 10.
Senators are "likely, but not certain" to return to Lincoln in mid-September for a special session that is expected to last about two weeks, Hilgers said, but that depends on the U.S. Census Bureau's ability to meet its goal of completing the 2020 census and feeding those numbers to the states in mid-August.
A special legislative redistricting committee will draw the proposed new maps of legislative and congressional districts after receiving those figures and submit them to the full Legislature for its consideration.
The committee will also draw less-contentious new district boundaries for the Nebraska Supreme Court, the Public Service Commission, the State Board of Education and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon