Spirit Lake Senator Zach Whiting resigning

Spirit Lake will now need a new state senator.

Republican Zach Whiting announced that he would resign from his seat at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30.

According to a post from Radio Iowa, Whiting is leaving his post, after less than two full years, to work at the Texas Public Policy Foundation which is a conservative think tank that bills itself as: "Promoting and defending liberty, personal responsibility, and free enterprise."

Previously, Whiting worked as an aide to former Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron) who lost a primary in 2020 to current Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull). Whiting, 33, came into the Iowa legislature as a lawyer representing not just his hometown of Spirit Lake but Rock Rapids and Spencer as well.

With his resignation, Gov. Kim Reynolds will need to set a date for a special election within the coming week.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.