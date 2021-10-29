Spirit Lake Senator Zach Whiting resigning

Spirit Lake will now need a new state senator.
Republican Zach Whiting announced that he would resign from his seat at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30.
According to a post from Radio Iowa, Whiting is leaving his post, after less than two full years, to work at the Texas Public Policy Foundation which is a conservative think tank that bills itself as: "Promoting and defending liberty, personal responsibility, and free enterprise."
Previously, Whiting worked as an aide to former Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron) who lost a primary in 2020 to current Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull). Whiting, 33, came into the Iowa legislature as a lawyer representing not just his hometown of Spirit Lake but Rock Rapids and Spencer as well.
With his resignation, Gov. Kim Reynolds will need to set a date for a special election within the coming week.
Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.