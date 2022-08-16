Spotlight on abortion pushes Nebraska candidates to share their views

Nebraska leaders’ decision to punt on a special legislative session on abortion hasn’t put the issue entirely on the back burner until January.

In fact, the decision may be putting abortion front-and-center for politicians and voters in the November election.

It’s too soon to tell whether abortion will be a deciding factor, including in legislative races that might determine the outcome of abortion policy votes during the 2023 session. But it’s clear that the lack of action this summer is pushing some candidates to be more specific about their views.

Before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade in June, most politicians could get away with saying they were just for or against abortion, said John Hibbing, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Now that an abortion ban is a real possibility in Nebraska, he said it’s forced candidates to be more explicit about what they support.

The latest development occurred last week, when Gov. Pete Ricketts announced he would not call for a special session to debate abortion restrictions, citing a lack of support among lawmakers for a proposed 12-week ban.

The announcement came less than a week after voters in Kansas, Nebraska’s conservative neighbor, overwhelmingly voted to uphold the state’s abortion protections.

In Nebraska, the news regarding the special session prompted Republican legislative candidate Stu Dornan to post a statement on his campaign’s Twitter page Wednesday stating that while he is anti-abortion, he supports policies that would reduce abortions with exceptions including cases of rape, incest, lifesaving procedures and “up to a reasonable number of weeks.”

“I believe my views are consistent with a majority in my district,” Dornan said.

Dornan also said he would have opposed the trigger bill that failed earlier this year in the Legislature, which would have banned all abortions in the state with no exceptions for rape or incest. The bill fell two votes short of overcoming a filibuster.

Dornan said he’s expressed his views in conversations with voters, but this was the first time he posted about it to a wider audience. He did so, he said, because he knows abortion rights will be a big issue during the next legislative session, given that a special session is likely out of the picture.

The success of future attempts at restricting abortions in Nebraska will largely depend on the outcome of the legislative races in November.

Legislative races are officially nonpartisan, meaning party affiliation does not appear on the ballot next to a candidate’s name. But that doesn't prevent state parties from supporting — or opposing — candidates, and some candidates choose to highlight their party ties in campaign materials.

Hibbing said the spotlight on abortion rights should help Democratic candidates, but “probably not enough” to change the outcome of most races, considering how deeply Republican most of Nebraska is. According to the most recent voter registration figures from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, 49% are registered Republicans, while 28% are Democrats.

In Dornan’s race for Legislative District 20 in Omaha, which he described as “purple,” he said abortion issues could sway the outcome.

Dornan is running against Democrat John Fredrickson, who has made public statements about abortion rights a few times since Roe’s overruling. Fredrickson said he wanted to be clear with voters where he stands on the issue. He opposes further abortion restrictions, but accepts Nebraska’s current statute banning abortions after 20 weeks of gestation.

This is in line with most Democratic candidates in Nebraska, according to Jane Kleeb, state party chair. That includes Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood.

Hibbing said holding the line on the current restrictions makes sense politically for Democrats.

“Pushing for a more permissive statute in Nebraska than the current 20-week cutoff would be a huge strategic error for Democrats who, given the court’s recent decision in Dobbs, would be more than satisfied with the status quo,” Hibbing said in an email referencing the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe.

It would be practically impossible to pass any legislation seeking to expand abortion access, given it would require a large amount of Republican support. Earlier this year, several bills aiming to ease access to abortion failed to make it out of committee.

Kleeb said she expects fewer Republicans will highlight their views on abortion out of fear that moderating their position to please voters could cost them monetary support from the party establishment.

Eric Underwood, chair of the state GOP, said in an email that “conservative Republicans are ready to take a stand on the killing of innocent lives.”

He did not say whether the issue would help or hurt conservative candidates, but noted that there are many issues at play in state legislative races. He said he hopes candidates “can speak with confidence” on the party’s platform on human rights, which expresses support for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would ban abortions “except those genuinely needed to save the life of the mother.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, who has consistently spoken out against abortion since the beginning of his campaign, said in an email statement that he would have supported the 12-week ban proposed for the special session, and supports “anything that further protects innocent lives.”

Despite the intense scrutiny that abortion policy has faced, candidates who spoke to the Omaha World-Herald said their opinions on the subject have not changed since the June Supreme Court decision.

The debates have brought up the question of what Nebraskans actually want, with many conservatives reiterating that Nebraska is “a pro-life state” in their justification for pushing for more restrictions. Though Kleeb agreed that many Nebraskans are “pro-life,” she said many of those same voters still don’t want a complete abortion ban. Dornan and Hibbing echoed that view.

Underwood said he believes that “a majority of Nebraskans believe that killing an innocent baby in the womb is wrong” but that policy discussions will likely come down to the safety of the mother, “the rare circumstances of rape and incest and probably the heartbeat of the child.”

Blood said Nebraska is in “a good middle ground,” and many voters are more concerned with government overreach based on the recent attempts by lawmakers to pass more restrictions.

“There’s more to it than if you’re for or against it,” Blood said.

Hibbing said he expects most Republican voters will continue to vote for GOP candidates regardless of their views on abortion, however, some independent voters might be swayed to support Democrats.

Independent candidate Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek, who is running for Legislative District 4 in west Omaha, said abortion has become one of the top issues voters ask her about, and she expects the topic will drive higher turnout in the November general election. From her discussions with voters, she also said most people told her that they opposed a complete ban.

“It’s just not what Nebraskans want,” she said.