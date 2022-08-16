Spotlight on abortion pushes Nebraska candidates to share their views

Nebraska leaders’ decision to punt on a special legislative session on abortion hasn’t put the issue entirely on the back burner until January.
In fact, the decision may be putting abortion front-and-center for politicians and voters in the November election.
It’s too soon to tell whether abortion will be a deciding factor, including in legislative races that might determine the outcome of abortion policy votes during the 2023 session. But it’s clear that the lack of action this summer is pushing some candidates to be more specific about their views.
Before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade in June, most politicians could get away with saying they were just for or against abortion, said John Hibbing, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Now that an abortion ban is a real possibility in Nebraska, he said it’s forced candidates to be more explicit about what they support.
The latest development occurred last week, when Gov. Pete Ricketts announced he would not call for a special session to debate abortion restrictions, citing a lack of support among lawmakers for a proposed 12-week ban.
The announcement came less than a week after voters in Kansas, Nebraska’s conservative neighbor, overwhelmingly voted to uphold the state’s abortion protections.
In Nebraska, the news regarding the special session prompted Republican legislative candidate Stu Dornan to post a statement on his campaign’s Twitter page Wednesday stating that while he is anti-abortion, he supports policies that would reduce abortions with exceptions including cases of rape, incest, lifesaving procedures and “up to a reasonable number of weeks.”
“I believe my views are consistent with a majority in my district,” Dornan said.
Dornan also said he would have opposed the trigger bill that failed earlier this year in the Legislature, which would have banned all abortions in the state with no exceptions for rape or incest. The bill fell two votes short of overcoming a filibuster.
Dornan said he’s expressed his views in conversations with voters, but this was the first time he posted about it to a wider audience. He did so, he said, because he knows abortion rights will be a big issue during the next legislative session, given that a special session is likely out of the picture.
The success of future attempts at restricting abortions in Nebraska will largely depend on the outcome of the legislative races in November.
Legislative races are officially nonpartisan, meaning party affiliation does not appear on the ballot next to a candidate’s name. But that doesn't prevent state parties from supporting — or opposing — candidates, and some candidates choose to highlight their party ties in campaign materials.
Hibbing said the spotlight on abortion rights should help Democratic candidates, but “probably not enough” to change the outcome of most races, considering how deeply Republican most of Nebraska is. According to the most recent voter registration figures from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, 49% are registered Republicans, while 28% are Democrats.
In Dornan’s race for Legislative District 20 in Omaha, which he described as “purple,” he said abortion issues could sway the outcome.
Dornan is running against Democrat John Fredrickson, who has made public statements about abortion rights a few times since Roe’s overruling. Fredrickson said he wanted to be clear with voters where he stands on the issue. He opposes further abortion restrictions, but accepts Nebraska’s current statute banning abortions after 20 weeks of gestation.
This is in line with most Democratic candidates in Nebraska, according to Jane Kleeb, state party chair. That includes Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood.
Hibbing said holding the line on the current restrictions makes sense politically for Democrats.
“Pushing for a more permissive statute in Nebraska than the current 20-week cutoff would be a huge strategic error for Democrats who, given the court’s recent decision in Dobbs, would be more than satisfied with the status quo,” Hibbing said in an email referencing the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe.
It would be practically impossible to pass any legislation seeking to expand abortion access, given it would require a large amount of Republican support. Earlier this year, several bills aiming to ease access to abortion failed to make it out of committee.
Kleeb said she expects fewer Republicans will highlight their views on abortion out of fear that moderating their position to please voters could cost them monetary support from the party establishment.
Eric Underwood, chair of the state GOP, said in an email that “conservative Republicans are ready to take a stand on the killing of innocent lives.”
He did not say whether the issue would help or hurt conservative candidates, but noted that there are many issues at play in state legislative races. He said he hopes candidates “can speak with confidence” on the party’s platform on human rights, which expresses support for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would ban abortions “except those genuinely needed to save the life of the mother.”
Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, who has consistently spoken out against abortion since the beginning of his campaign, said in an email statement that he would have supported the 12-week ban proposed for the special session, and supports “anything that further protects innocent lives.”
Despite the intense scrutiny that abortion policy has faced, candidates who spoke to the Omaha World-Herald said their opinions on the subject have not changed since the June Supreme Court decision.
The debates have brought up the question of what Nebraskans actually want, with many conservatives reiterating that Nebraska is “a pro-life state” in their justification for pushing for more restrictions. Though Kleeb agreed that many Nebraskans are “pro-life,” she said many of those same voters still don’t want a complete abortion ban. Dornan and Hibbing echoed that view.
Underwood said he believes that “a majority of Nebraskans believe that killing an innocent baby in the womb is wrong” but that policy discussions will likely come down to the safety of the mother, “the rare circumstances of rape and incest and probably the heartbeat of the child.”
Blood said Nebraska is in “a good middle ground,” and many voters are more concerned with government overreach based on the recent attempts by lawmakers to pass more restrictions.
“There’s more to it than if you’re for or against it,” Blood said.
Hibbing said he expects most Republican voters will continue to vote for GOP candidates regardless of their views on abortion, however, some independent voters might be swayed to support Democrats.
Independent candidate Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek, who is running for Legislative District 4 in west Omaha, said abortion has become one of the top issues voters ask her about, and she expects the topic will drive higher turnout in the November general election. From her discussions with voters, she also said most people told her that they opposed a complete ban.
“It’s just not what Nebraskans want,” she said.
Reaction from Nebraska politicians and stakeholders to the Supreme Court's abortion decision
Nebraska Family Alliance
When we see the end of Roe, it won’t be the end of the pro-life movement. In Nebraska, abortion will still be legal up to 20 weeks even when Roe is overturned. That’s why we’re focusing on five key pro-life strategies for Nebraska #AfterRoe.https://t.co/LW8h2ULAZn pic.twitter.com/EnCrHc8I0d— NE Family Alliance (@nebfamily) June 22, 2022
Sen. Jen Day
We will never stop defending our right to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to have a family. Abortion care is still safe and legal in Nebraska and the Nebraska Legislature must reject medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion. https://t.co/jljpfabp21— Senator Jen Day (@JenDayforNE) June 24, 2022
Archdiocese of Omaha
Many in our country will not agree with the reasoning and the decision of the Supreme Court. And some women will still wonder how they can meet the challenge of an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy. This is a moment for each of us to commit to not let any woman face her challenge. pic.twitter.com/yNmLVKFKSs— Archdiocese of Omaha (@ArchOmaha) June 24, 2022
ACLU of Nebraska
Abortion remains legal in Nebraska — but with today’s decision overturning Roe, our right to access that care is under threat like never before. Now is the time to act.— ACLU of Nebraska (@ACLUofNE) June 24, 2022
FIND A RALLY NEAR YOU AND STAY TUNED: https://t.co/XIGsMaXwFk pic.twitter.com/aKI1BMzKOo
Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor
From the #PillenPressTeam: A statement from Jim Pillen pic.twitter.com/kDbF38nUGn— Jim Pillen (@jim_pillen) June 24, 2022
Sen. Carol Blood, Democratic candidate for governor
Be clear about what Nebraska’s trigger bill does and how it violates a woman’s bodily autonomy. Nebraska’s trigger bill creates a police state where doctors must live in fear of being arrested and charged as felons for providing needed healthcare to their patients.— Senator Carol Blood (@senatorblood) June 24, 2022
Sen. Adam Morfeld
I will not turn every miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, IVF procedure, and split-second life-saving decision by a doctor into a criminal investigation. These are private decisions that should be left to a woman and her doctor not politicians and lawyers.— State Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) June 24, 2022
Sen. Julie Slama
50 years. 64 million lives lost.— Senator Julie Slama (@SenatorSlama) June 24, 2022
One of the darkest chapters in our history ends today.
Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court.
It's a beautiful day for life! 💗 pic.twitter.com/U400RG0EyC
Nebraska Democratic Party
Nebraska Democrats are assailing the wrong-headed U.S. Supreme Court decision today to overturn #RoeVWade.@janekleeb: “The majority of Nebraskans believe abortion must remain legal and that women must have the right to make their own health decisions."https://t.co/CryZjT0179 pic.twitter.com/qjuqRYT135— Nebraska Democratic Party (@NebraskaDems) June 24, 2022
Sen. Deb Fischer
June 24, 2022
Sen. Megan Hunt
We have already defeated an abortion ban in Nebraska, and WE WILL DO IT AGAIN. We will defeat any other attempt to ban abortion in this state because the majority of Nebraskans understand that banning abortion is as extreme as it is unnecessary.— Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) June 24, 2022
Sen. Ben Sasse
Women's Fund of Omaha
To be clear, this changes nothing about abortion access in Nebraska. Every person, no matter where they live, how much money they make or how they identify, should have the freedom to make their own personal health care decisions. 2/ #NEleg #BansOffOurBodies— Women's Fund of Omaha (@OmahaWomensFund) June 24, 2022
Lancaster County Republican Party
Sen. Tony Vargas
Politicians don't belong in doctor's offices making medical decisions. Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors. Today's ruling by the Supreme Court takes away an established right that protected Americans’ health & safety for nearly 50 years.— Senator Tony Vargas (@TonyVargas) June 24, 2022
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, Democratic candidate for U.S. House
Statement from Patty Pansing Brooks on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/4w8aFd2XUR— 🌈 Patty Pansing Brooks (Vote June 28th, NE-01) (@Patty4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Mike Flood, Republican candidate for U.S. House
This is a great day for all those committed to the protection of unborn life.— Mike Flood (@Flood4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Read my statement on the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision here: https://t.co/UKjv7CXZzd pic.twitter.com/UqaWVL5ELB
Gov. Pete Ricketts
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life.— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) June 24, 2022
I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies.
Planned Parenthood for North Central States
Now is the time for every person who supports abortion rights to stand up and act.— Planned Parenthood (@ppnorthcentral) June 24, 2022
Rep. Don Bacon
James Michael Bowers
Abortion is still legal in Nebraska.— James Michael Bowers (@Bowers4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Republicans in our state are ready to ban abortion - even in the case of rape or incest.
I stand with everyone ready to fight.
Rally tonight 5 PM
Lincoln - City/County building 555 S 10th St.
Omaha - Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave.