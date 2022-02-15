Standing Bear museum is one idea for using Nebraska's federal pandemic relief money

Sen. Justin Wayne had an “aha” moment last year during a vacation in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

While at the Crazy Horse Memorial, he visited the affiliated museum. There he discovered several items related to Standing Bear, the Ponca chief and civil rights leader who won a federal court case establishing that Native Americans were persons under the law.

Wayne got to thinking: Why should people go to South Dakota to learn about Standing Bear? Why not create a Standing Bear museum in Nebraska, the place where he was born and lived most of his life and where the landmark trial took place?

That led to the introduction of LB1228, which would direct $75 million in pandemic relief money to building a Standing Bear museum in Nebraska. Wayne said the museum likely would be located near Niobrara, Standing Bear’s home area.

“If done right, I think we can draw hundreds of thousands of people to the museum,” he told members of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee on Friday.

The measure was among five proposals heard by the committee for using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to bolster tourism and tourist activities in the state. The bills sought a share of the $1.04 billion that Nebraska is slated to get through the federal law.

Richard Wright Jr., director of cultural affairs for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, endorsed the idea of a museum. He said it would allow the tribe to better preserve Standing Bear’s history, including his personal artifacts, and would educate Nebraskans and Americans.

Stacy Laravie, the tribe’s historic preservation officer and a descendant of Standing Bear, also backed the proposal. She said the story of Standing Bear and of the Ponca Tribe is a true Nebraska story.

Movie producer Warren Anzalone asked for an additional $5 million to fund a movie about Standing Bear called “I Am A Man.” He said plans are for the movie to be shot this year in Nebraska, with consulting help from the Ponca Tribe. He said it would provide publicity for the museum.

Other bills included LB1202, introduced by Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, which seeks $5 million to help out the Omaha Storm Chasers minor-league baseball team and Union Omaha, a professional soccer team.

Day said both suffered losses during the pandemic. The Storm Chasers were shut down for 609 days, meaning that the team generated no revenue but continued to have expenses. That cost the team about $2.5 million.

Union Omaha played its inaugural season in 2020, but stadium capacity was limited and revenue fell short of projections, she said. Last year was also a struggle.

Sen. Mike McDonnell introduced LB1195, which would allocate $1.5 million to support the FEI World Cup’s return to Omaha in 2023. The equestrian event was held in Omaha for the first time in 2017 and had a $19 million economic impact. It also produced millions in marketing value.

Julie Boilesen, CEO of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation, said the event has been hosted all over the world in the past. But she said participants wanted to come back to Omaha because of the success of the 2017 event.

No one testified in opposition to any of the bills.

