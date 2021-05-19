Standoff prevents bill funneling lottery dollars to scholarships from advancing

Lawmakers on either side of an amendment allowing school employees to physically intervene if a student was ready to do harm to another student played a high-stakes game of chicken Tuesday.
At the end of four hours of debate, the bill (LB529) by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont adjusting how proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery were spent to support college scholarships and other educational programs stalled.
That left programs such as the Nebraska Opportunity Scholarship, the Access College Early Program and the Community College Gap Assistance Program briefly in danger of expiring in just a few short months.
The sticking point was a proposal from Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, which would have allowed teachers and school administrators to use an "emergency safety intervention" in limited situations.
The amendment resembled a bill (LB673) introduced by Murman earlier this year that would have granted school personnel legal immunity to use physical methods to protect students, employees or school property.
Murman argued his bill gave school employees the ability to act using training provided through lottery funds, but it was killed by the Education Committee in March, and the Legislature defeated a previous effort to attach it to Walz's bill during first-round debate.
After the Legislature initially advanced LB529 with 28 votes, a group of senators, including Walz, Murman, Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld and Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, attempted to hammer out a compromise.
The amendment they crafted never came up for vote, however.
Opponents to Murman's amendment said they couldn't support LB529 if lawmakers attached it to the bill and launched a filibuster to keep it from coming up for a vote.
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt called Murman's bill a zombie "that keeps getting killed and coming back to life" and indicated she was willing to kill the underlying piece of legislation.
Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen accused Murman and Groene of blackmailing Walz to accept the amendment with the promise.
"They have threatened to filibuster and kill the scholarships if their amendment didn't get adopted," Hansen said.
Meanwhile, backers of Murman's plan said they wouldn't support LB529 without his amendment being in place.
Groene, who previously sponsored legislation allowing teachers to physically restrain students, lobbed his own accusation, saying the scholarships were being held up by "a radical group of anarchists" in the Legislature.
The North Platte senator said he had kept his word during negotiations and alleged others had broken their promises.
Near the end of debate, Walz implored lawmakers to consider the 13,000 students who receive money to go to college through the lottery funds.
"We have so many people depending on this, depending on you to make a decision," she said. "It's time to stop playing the games. We have to continue to focus on what's important."
But ultimately, neither side blinked, and Walz fell five votes short of the 33 needed to shut off debate, effectively killing LB529 for the year.
Several of the existing programs that would have sunset this year were later given a two-year reprieve after they were attached to another Education Committee bill (LB528).
Dying along with LB529, however, was a new program, the Door to College Scholarship, which would have provided scholarships up to $5,000 to youth in the state's rehabilitation facilities, as well as funding for behavioral training for teachers.
