State auditor: Unnecessary risks in Test Iowa results reporting process

DES MOINES — Iowa’s state auditor maintains the reporting process for results from new coronavirus tests conducted under Iowa’s $26 million program is illegal and creates opportunities for fraud and errors.
Auditor Rob Sand issued a report Tuesday and spoke to reporters during a virtual press conference, in which he expressed concern that the program’s results reporting process is unnecessarily complex.
“The fact that we are in a pandemic right now, the cases are rising, and that the importance of getting this information right from a public health aspect is paramount,” Sand said. “We should not be taking unnecessary risks with data related to the pandemic.”
Nearly 36,000 Iowans have contracted the new coronavirus and 756 Iowans have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to state public health data as of Tuesday afternoon.
In April, Iowa contracted with a Utah-based health care company to expand the state’s coronavirus testing capacity. Results from the testing program Test Iowa are sent to Utah-based software companies Qualtrics and Domo, then to the Iowa Chief Information Officer. Then the test results are delivered to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“Any number of things because of that long reporting chain can complicate or potentially end the ability of those results to actually get to the Department of Public Health and get to public health officials,” said Sand, who said he conducted the review at the urging of county-level public health officials.
Sand recommended that Test Iowa results be simultaneously reported directly to the state public health department while also being sent to the software companies and Chief Information Officer.
A state public health department spokeswoman issued a statement defending the Test Iowa program.
“Test Iowa has been a huge success for Iowans throughout the state, providing widespread access to testing and supporting the state’s contact tracing efforts,” department spokeswoman Amy McCoy said.
Sand, a former assistant attorney general who was elected state auditor in 2018, also claimed the reporting process is in violation of Iowa law, which requires health care providers or laboratories to report infectious disease cases “immediately” to the state public health department.
In a written response to Sand’s concerns, the state attorney general’s office wrote that the Test Iowa results reporting process is automated and takes 3 to 10 hours. The AG’s office wrote the process complies with the department’s reporting procedures and that the department considers the reporting process to be “timely.”
