State income tax exemption for Social Security advances

The Legislature's Revenue Committee on Wednesday advanced proposals to gradually phase out the state tax on Social Security income and reduce the state's top corporate income tax rate.
The income tax applied to Social Security benefits would be phased out over a 10-year period, beginning with an estimated reduction of $30 million in state revenue in 2022.
Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, sponsor of the bill (LB64), gained committee approval of an amendment stretching phase-in of the full exemption from five to 10 years before the bill was advanced to the floor of the Legislature on a 5-0 vote, with two senators not voting.
LB680, which would reduce the top corporate income tax rate of 7.81% to 6.84% was advanced to the floor on a 6-1 vote.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chairwoman of the committee and sponsor of the bill, disputed a fiscal estimate that the resulting loss of state revenue could rise to $41.8 million in fiscal 2024-25.
That estimate was provided by the Nebraska Department of Revenue through a legislative fiscal note.
Following an executive session, Linehan said that "if you drop the corporate rate, you do not need to do so much incentives (to) attract more businesses here."
In other action, the committee advanced to the floor a bill (LB597), sponsored by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, that would provide a state income tax credit for the parents of a stillborn child to assist with hospital, funeral and burial expenses.
The committee discussed the possibility of sending Sen. Steve Erdman's proposed consumption tax proposal to the floor, to allow the Bayard senator an opportunity to present his idea to the full Legislature, but delayed any action.
Erdman introduced LB133 and a proposed constitutional amendment (LR11CA) to rewrite the state's tax system, eliminating property, income and corporate taxes and replacing them with a consumption tax applied to services and the purchase of new goods.
MEET NEBRASKA'S STATE SENATORS
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Sen. Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon