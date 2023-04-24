The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy says it has its eye on $245 million in federal funding made available through two programs designed to incentivize homeowners to make their homes more energy efficient.

Billed as a jobs program that will also help reshape electrical infrastructure in the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure and Jobs Act offer billions in tax credits, rebates and block grants to states and local municipalities.

But a coalition of environmental groups, business owners and state lawmakers said they are concerned the state is not moving with enough urgency to secure Nebraska's full share of the money, adding that could put the Cornhusker state at a disadvantage as funding begins to flow.

A bill (LB560) introduced this year by Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue would have required the state to apply for "all funds made available to Nebraska" in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Blood said she introduced the bill after Nebraska declined to accept $120 million in federal rental and utility assistance last year through a COVID relief program.

Her measure got a hearing before the Appropriations Committee on March 6, where it saw a deluge of support from business owners who said it promoted job growth and environmentalists who said it would help cut energy costs, but it hasn't been advanced to the floor.

While Blood said the funds would help Nebraskans reduce the amount of energy used in their homes and businesses, "allowing them to keep more of their hard-earned money to spend in other ways," she added the bill wouldn't be necessary if the state took action.

Last week, David Holtzclaw, an engineer and owner of an Omaha-based company that provides consulting services on energy and building efficiency, said Nebraska has not acted with the kind of decisiveness Blood suggested they should.

The state has been less active than others in the region in informational meetings and webinars with federal agencies, and even absent from some, he said in a phone interview.

"I've been on dozens of these webinars and there is nobody else from the state of Nebraska there," Holtzclaw said. "Or, if they are, they are not putting in the resources Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas and every other state in the region is putting in."

As the guidelines for the programs are being hammered out, Holtzclaw said Nebraska is missing out on providing feedback about how those programs could work here, or offering suggestions about an overlooked population or community that could be better served.

Jim Macy, who oversees the Nebraska Energy Office in his role as director of the Department of Environment and Energy, said Holtzclaw's assertions were "highly misinformed," however.

The department, which will lead Nebraska's effort to claim the federal funds, has routinely been in contact with its counterparts in other states and frequently interacts with the federal agencies and other stakeholders to discuss the funding opportunities, Macy said.

The state has also submitted applications for several programs that have already come online, he added, and is exploring all of its options.

"I don't know where they are getting their information," Macy said, "but I know through personal experience and being in team meetings that we're very busy looking at all of the opportunities."

Both in an interview and a follow-up email, the department outlined several steps it has taken to securing the money allocated to Nebraska last year.

Nebraska will submit a working plan for a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant administered by the Environmental Protection Agency to develop a statewide climate action plan next week, before it begins working with various economic sectors and communities on a final plan due by July 2025.

Macy also said Nebraska plans to apply for two of the largest programs created through the federal legislation, which could appropriate more than $91 million to homeowners in the state over the next decade.

The High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Program and the Home Energy Rebate Program, both being run by the federal Energy Department, will provide rebates to homeowners who upgrade their electrical appliances or undertake weatherization projects that make their homes more energy-efficient.

Sarah Starostka, planning and aid division administrator for NDEE, said the state has been monitoring both programs since President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law last August, but said the final guidance for how those programs will be run isn't expected until later this year.

"Currently, the Department of Energy has provided guidance on how states can apply for early administration funds, which we can use to start developing those programs," Starostka said. "We're still waiting on the actual program guidance to be developed at the federal level and it will be some time before we have actual guidance that we can provide to Nebraska residents."

Nebraska has also submitted applications for $4.6 million that can be used to create a plan to expand and modernize the state's electrical grid, develop clean energy resources, update security plans and other related activities.

The Department of Environment and Energy is also seeking roughly $7.5 million in funds for two separate grant programs to help with energy-efficiency projects.

But department officials say the state doesn't qualify for other competitive programs identified as opportunities by Holtzclaw and others that co-signed a press release urging the state to act quickly last week.

Grant programs for K-12 schools, block grants to counties and cities, as well as rural communities of fewer than 10,000 people, were passed over. Applying for those programs was the responsibility of the schools or individual communities, the state department said.

Holtzclaw said he believes the state energy office should still have taken a lead role in pursuing those funds.

Those offices have often served as a clearinghouse of information and support to municipalities, counties and schools, and have long relationships with the federal energy department as "foot soldiers" ensuring programs are used to their maximum benefit.

"We are getting about 5-6 calls a week from Nebraska homeowners, developers, building owners, even utility employees asking how they can take advantage of the IRA funds," Holtzclaw said. "So we have to find answers, and we look and see what other states are doing and try and help Nebraskan folks as best we can."

Since the hearing on LB560 earlier this year, Holtzclaw said the Department of Environment and Energy has taken on a more active role, and he applauded the steps the department has taken so far, but said more transparency was needed as the scope of these programs comes into view.

Holtzclaw suggested the department create an informational hub on its website to help Nebraskans "plan ahead so they can take advantage of these opportunities."

