State Medicaid seeks bids to manage care of 347,000 Nebraskans

A key lawmaker said Tuesday that Nebraska’s search for companies to administer pieces of the $1.8 billion Medicaid program appears to be steering clear of the problems that plagued a major child welfare contract.

State Medicaid officials issued a request for proposals Friday from companies interested in managing the care of some 347,000 Nebraskans through at least 2028.

The winning bidders will take over from the three companies that currently manage physical and behavioral health care and pharmacy services for almost all Medicaid patients in a program called Heritage Health. The three include Healthy Blue, Nebraska Total Care and United HealthCare Community Plan of Nebraska.

State Sen. John Arch of La Vista, the chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee, said he has been encouraged by the process so far. He said officials are following a different path from the one that led to a problematic 2019 contract with Kansas-based St. Francis Ministries.

St. Francis got the job of managing Omaha-area child welfare cases by underbidding the contract, then negotiated a 55% boost in payments when financial shortfalls nearly forced its Nebraska operations to shut down. Meanwhile, the private nonprofit never met contract terms or complied with state laws limiting caseload sizes. The contract has since been terminated.

“Overall, I think the state did learn a lot with the St. Francis contracting problems,” Arch said.

For the Medicaid managed care contracts, the state has put more emphasis on quality and performance rather than cost, he said. Companies can compete by offering various value-added services, which go beyond what the state requires.

The new contracts will require companies to add dental benefits, along with physical health, behavioral health and prescription drugs. Currently, Nebraska has a separate contract for dental care management. In addition, state Medicaid officials said they will increase payment rates for dental providers and remove the annual limits on dental benefits for adults.

Contractors also will be required to use a common provider credentialing service, so doctors and other professionals will not have to submit documentation to multiple entities.

State Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley said the changes grew out of listening sessions held across the state in January for Medicaid providers, patients and others.

“Fostering consistency between our health plans in regard to provider credentialing and service delivery was a common theme we heard in many of these sessions, as was finding ways to improve access to dental services,” he said. “We hope these new additions to Nebraska’s next managed care contracts make positive progress in improving the member and provider experience.”

Officials plan to announce the winning bidders in August, with the contracts set to start on July 1, 2023.

Heritage Health does not cover nursing home care and other long-term support and services for the elderly and people with disabilities.

