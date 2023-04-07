The state-run Glenwood Resource Center for people with disabilities has been cited by the state for placing residents in immediate jeopardy after three individuals were hospitalized due to staff errors.

It marks the fifth time since January 2022 that the Glenwood Resource Center has been fined by state inspectors for serious regulatory violations.

Last year, the state announced plans to relocate Glenwood’s residents and close the facility by the end of 2024. Four months ago, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it had reached a settlement with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations concerning resident care at Glenwood. The DOJ had alleged the state was causing harm to residents through “uncontrolled and unsupervised experimentation” on residents, as well as inadequate physical and behavioral health care.

The home, which is run by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, was recently cited for two medication errors and fined $10,500. In addition, the facility was fined $5,250 for failing to ensure the staff correctly used the mechanical lifts that are designed to safely move residents who can’t stand or ambulate on their own.

The first of the two medication errors was discovered in early December when a worker noticed a male resident was “groggy and stumbly” and appeared intoxicated. The staff then noticed the man’s medications for the previous afternoon were still on hand, indicating they hadn’t been dispensed, while another resident’s medications were missing, even though that individual had been discharged.

It was then determined the male resident, while receiving none of his own medications, had been given the drugs intended for the discharged resident. The man was taken to a hospital where it was determined he had a “dangerous” level of valproic acid in his system, according to inspectors. He was treated with intravenous fluids, held for observation, and then returned to Glenwood.

The second of the two medication errors occurred a few weeks later, on Christmas Eve, when a worker accidentally gave a female resident two 100 milligram doses of Clozapine, a drug commonly used to treat schizophrenia, rather than a single 100-milligram dose. The resident was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and kept there for observation for two hours before being returned to Glenwood.

Glenwood was also cited for an accident that resulted in a serious injury to a resident. According to inspectors, a female employee was in the process of using a mechanical lift to hoist a resident into the air and place him in a chair when the man slipped out of the device and fell to the floor.

“I started screaming before he hit the ground,” the worker later told inspectors. “When he landed, he first landed on his left hip then his head hit on the left side.”

The resident was taken by ambulance to a hospital and diagnosed with subarachnoid hemorrhage and a laceration to the head that was closed with staples. The man remained in the hospital’s intensive care unit for two days before being returned to Glenwood.

In speaking to inspectors, the worker admitted she had deliberately used the mechanical lift without the required second staff member to provide assistance, and said she had done so on other occasions, as well.

Another worker was interviewed and denied that he had ever used the lift without a colleague to assist. A few days later, however, that employee called the inspector and apologized for being dishonest, saying that he would “routinely” use the lift to transfer residents without another worker there to assist, especially when the home was short-staffed.

Last August, Glenwood was cited for having failed to notify a nurse when a female resident’s heart rate dropped to a dangerous level. The resident was later found unresponsive was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The home was fined $4,785.

Last July, Glenwood was fined for $5,037 after a 48-year-old male resident was found in bed suffering from an hypoxic episode — a life-threatening lack of oxygen. A worker noticed the resident’s skin was gray, lips were blue and he was gasping for air. The worker discovered the mechanism used to deliver his bottled oxygen had been switched off by the staff.

Last May, Glenwood was fined $6,500 after a resident of the home died of septic shock related to acute dehydration.

In January 2022, Glenwood was fined $2,250 after inspectors said a residential treatment worker had yelled at a female resident of the home and shoved a plate in her face.

